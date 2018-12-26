

CTV Atlantic





The Saint John police are looking for the public's help tracking down those responsible for an arson in the city's south end.

Firefighters were called to the two-storey vacant building at 82 St. James St. for a fire around 8:30 pm on Dec. 23.

They were able to contain the blaze to a single room, but the building still sustained minor fire damage and moderate smoke and water damage.

Police are urging anyone with information about this fire to contact them or Crimestoppers.