Saint John police seek woman wanted on Canada-wide warrant
Police in Saint John, N.B., are looking for a woman man who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.
Police say 41-year-old Amanda Raynes allegedly breached the conditions of her statutory release.
An arrest warrant was issued for her arrest on Monday.
Raynes is a serving a five-year, five-month and 29-day sentence for convictions of:
- assault causing bodily harm
- assaulting a peace officer with weapon or imitation
- assault with a weapon
- two counts of escape or being at large without excuse
- motor vehicle theft
- possession of property obtained by crime – under $5000
- armed robbery
- utter counterfeit money
She is described as five-foot-three inches tall and 105 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
She also has several tattoos:
- black and white flowers on her left forearm
- a rose on her left middle finger
- cross covered by flowers on her right forearm
- a spider on her neck
- and a clock on her left hand
The Saint John Regional Police Force is warning the public not to approach Raynes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Loblaw agrees to sign grocery code of conduct after months of negotiations
Loblaw Cos. Ltd. said Thursday it's ready to sign on to the grocery code of conduct, paving the way for an agreement that's been years in the making.
Veteran TSN sportscaster Darren Dutchyshen has died
Veteran TSN broadcaster Darren 'Dutch' Dutchyshen, one of Canada’s best-known sports journalists, has died. He was 57. His family says 'he passed as he was surrounded by his closest loved ones.'
Pierre Poilievre presses Justin Trudeau for summer pause on carbon and fuel taxes
To give Canadians a break on their summer road trips, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to suspend all gas and diesel taxes from Victoria Day to Labour Day.
Kidnapped by her father and kept in a crawl space: Court documents reveal Montreal horror story
A Montreal father who kidnapped his daughter who has autism and lied to police when they asked where she was should serve three years in prison, a Crown prosecutor said.
Ontario's so-called 'Crypto King' soliciting investments as recently as February: police
Police are alleging that Ontario’s so-called ‘Crypto King’ Aiden Pleterski was soliciting investments as recently as February – almost two years after he was petitioned into bankruptcy for allegedly running a Ponzi scheme worth more than $40 million.
Noticed a new payment? Some Canadians get first carbon rebate
Many Canadians found a message from the Canada Revenue Agency this week as they received their first direct deposit for the Canada Carbon Rebate.
Teen died from eating a spicy chip as part of social media challenge, autopsy report concludes
A medical examiner says a Massachusetts teen who participated in a spicy tortilla chip challenge died from ingesting a substance 'with a high capsaicin concentration.'
Protecting your car from the growing risk of keyless vehicle thefts
Auto technology has evolved and many newer cars use wireless key fobs and push-button starters instead of traditional metal keys. But that technology also makes things easier for thieves.
WATCH Scientists get a surprising glimpse at a rare deep-sea squid
Scientists from the University of Western Australia and Kelpsie Geociences in the U.K. say they were surprised to discover an underwater camera caught video of a rare deep-sea squid.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Ontario's so-called 'Crypto King' soliciting investments as recently as February: police
Police are alleging that Ontario’s so-called ‘Crypto King’ Aiden Pleterski was soliciting investments as recently as February – almost two years after he was petitioned into bankruptcy for allegedly running a Ponzi scheme worth more than $40 million.
-
Toronto man killed his mother and decapitated her -- but it wasn't murder, lawyers argue
A ‘lifetime of abuse’ led Dallas Ly to snap and stab his mother inside a Leslieville apartment in 2022 but he never intended to kill her, his defence lawyer said during closing arguments at his murder trial on Thursday.
-
Veteran TSN sportscaster Darren Dutchyshen has died
Veteran TSN broadcaster Darren 'Dutch' Dutchyshen, one of Canada’s best-known sports journalists, has died. He was 57. His family says 'he passed as he was surrounded by his closest loved ones.'
Calgary
-
Veteran TSN sportscaster Darren Dutchyshen has died
Veteran TSN broadcaster Darren 'Dutch' Dutchyshen, one of Canada’s best-known sports journalists, has died. He was 57. His family says 'he passed as he was surrounded by his closest loved ones.'
-
Cougar frequenting Banff campground area: Parks Canada
Parks Canada has issued a warning for a campground in Banff due to a cougar frequenting the area.
-
10 things to do in Calgary over the Victoria Day long weekend
Ten local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this long weekend.
Edmonton
-
Wildfire near Fort McMurray only one burning out of control in Alberta: province
The MWF-017 wildfire burning southwest of Fort McMurray is the only wildfire classified as out of control in Alberta, provincials announced in an update on Thursday morning.
-
Veteran TSN sportscaster Darren Dutchyshen has died
Veteran TSN broadcaster Darren 'Dutch' Dutchyshen, one of Canada’s best-known sports journalists, has died. He was 57. His family says 'he passed as he was surrounded by his closest loved ones.'
-
LRT station closures planned due to track maintenance this weekend
The University and Government Centre LRT stations will be closed from May 18 to 20 due to planned track repairs in the area.
Montreal
-
Kidnapped by her father and kept in a crawl space: Court documents reveal Montreal horror story
A Montreal father who kidnapped his daughter who has autism and lied to police when they asked where she was should serve three years in prison, a Crown prosecutor said.
-
Father charged with second-degree murder in daughter's stabbing death southwest of Montreal
A father has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of his 34-year-old daughter in southern Quebec.
-
Q&A
Q&A 'Smart' keys: Quebecer seeks class-action lawsuit, saying cars are too easy to steal
A Quebec man is seeking permission to file a class-action lawsuit against several car companies, claiming they are to blame for vehicle thefts due to security failures with their key fobs.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo will still not commit to opening date for Trillium Line
OC Transpo officials say there are still several hurdles to clear before service begins on the Trillium Line, as construction and testing continues on Ottawa's new north-south rail line.
-
Man jumps from second floor to escape fire in Ottawa's Alta Vista neighbourhood
The Ottawa Fire Service says firefighters responded to a call for a fire on Tall Oak Private, near the Ottawa Hospital General Campus, at approximately 9:30 a.m.
-
Early cancer diagnosis saves lives, Canada's healthcare system millions, research shows
Researchers at the University of Ottawa (uOttawa) say while recent research shows breast cancer cases are on the rise among younger Canadians (Link), early diagnosis not only saves lives, but also saves the country's healthcare system nearly $500 million.
London
-
18 year old charged after crashing into school bus
An 18-year-old resident of Tillsonburg is facing charges after crashing into a school bus with students aboard in South-West Oxford early Thursday morning.
-
Oxford Street East reopened following house fire
Oxford Street East has reopened after a fire broke out at an east end residence on Thursday morning.
-
Investigation underway after assaults reported at 2 St. Thomas, Ont. high schools
An investigation is underway after two people were assaulted during separate incidents at St. Thomas high schools earlier this week.
Barrie
-
Out with Loblaws, in with Zehrs in Barrie's north end
Zehrs has returned to the north end of Barrie.
-
Orillia's famous yuletide tree has exited the city
Orillia's famous Christmas tree faces the wood chipper.
-
Construction on Barrie road extension in south end ahead of schedule
Work to extend Bryne Drive in Barrie's south end is ahead of schedule.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. police searching for second stabbing suspect
One person is in custody while a second suspect is on the loose following a stabbing that sent two people to hospital in northern Ontario, police say.
-
Kidnapped by her father and kept in a crawl space: Court documents reveal Montreal horror story
A Montreal father who kidnapped his daughter who has autism and lied to police when they asked where she was should serve three years in prison, a Crown prosecutor said.
-
Veteran TSN sportscaster Darren Dutchyshen has died
Veteran TSN broadcaster Darren 'Dutch' Dutchyshen, one of Canada’s best-known sports journalists, has died. He was 57. His family says 'he passed as he was surrounded by his closest loved ones.'
Kitchener
-
Puppies found abandoned in box by Hwy. 401 ramp
The local humane society is asking for the public's help to care for five puppies that were found abandoned in a box near Hwy. 401 in Kitchener.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Loblaw agrees to sign grocery code of conduct after months of negotiations
Loblaw Cos. Ltd. said Thursday it's ready to sign on to the grocery code of conduct, paving the way for an agreement that's been years in the making.
-
Veteran TSN sportscaster Darren Dutchyshen has died
Veteran TSN broadcaster Darren 'Dutch' Dutchyshen, one of Canada’s best-known sports journalists, has died. He was 57. His family says 'he passed as he was surrounded by his closest loved ones.'
Windsor
-
Traffic blitz at intersections along Howard Avenue and Walker Road
Members of the Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit were stationed at major intersections along Howard Avenue and Walker Road to conduct traffic stops and support road safety on Wednesday.
-
Owner of missing dog 'can’t sleep' 8 months after warrant was issued for woman who took Lemmy
It's been nearly eight months since a bench warrant was issued for the woman who Greg Marentette believes has possession of his Newfoundland dog — but no arrest has been made and Lemmy still has not been found.
-
Windsor man charged in 2023 hit-and-run in Guelph
A Windsor man has been charged almost 15 months after a hit and run in Guelph.
Winnipeg
-
Ex-wife of Winnipeg serial killer recounts marriage of knife attacks, sex assaults
The ex-wife of admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki is recounting in court her violent life with him.
-
'Inhumane conditions': 68 dogs pulled from Winnipeg home
Nearly six dozen dogs were seized from a home Wednesday morning by the Winnipeg Humane Society. It is the largest known seizure of animals in the city’s history.
-
Suspicious death under investigation in Winnipeg
Winnipeg police are investigating the suspicious death of a 35-year-old man earlier this month.
Regina
-
'Enough is enough': Saskatchewan Speaker cuts up party membership card
Saskatchewan's legislative Speaker has cut up his party membership card, saying 'enough is enough' ahead of the last day of the spring sitting.
-
Expect to see a lot more traffic enforcement on Sask. highways over the May Long Weekend
As fatal crashes in the province have nearly doubled when compared to last year – Saskatchewan RCMP are encouraging safe driving practices ahead of the May Long Weekend.
-
Veteran TSN sportscaster Darren Dutchyshen has died
Veteran TSN broadcaster Darren 'Dutch' Dutchyshen, one of Canada’s best-known sports journalists, has died. He was 57. His family says 'he passed as he was surrounded by his closest loved ones.'
Saskatoon
-
Is it safe to use your phone to collect points in the drive-thru?
The Saskatchewan RCMP wants you to know it’s not targeting drive-thrus to ticket people for using their fast food reward apps.
-
Saskatoon man hospitalized after stabbing
A 20-year-old Saskatoon man was hospitalized after being stabbed during a confrontation on Wednesday night.
-
'Enough is enough': Saskatchewan Speaker cuts up party membership card
Saskatchewan's legislative Speaker has cut up his party membership card, saying 'enough is enough' ahead of the last day of the spring sitting.
Vancouver
-
Fort Nelson, B.C., wildfire expands to 127 square kilometres, but away from town
British Columbia's wildfire service says the blaze threatening the northern community of Fort Nelson now spans nearly 130 square kilometres, but it had spread away from the town along its southern flank.
-
Starbucks fan on decades-long journey to visit every store in the world
A Starbucks fan — whose name is Winter — is visiting Canada on a purposeful journey that began with a random idea at one of the coffee chain's stores in Texas.
-
Canadian dog owners brace for stricter rules for entering U.S.
Travelling with a pet is already a challenge, but soon it could be even harder for dog owners heading down to the U.S.
Vancouver Island
-
Fort Nelson, B.C., wildfire expands to 127 square kilometres, but away from town
British Columbia's wildfire service says the blaze threatening the northern community of Fort Nelson now spans nearly 130 square kilometres, but it had spread away from the town along its southern flank.
-
Starbucks fan on decades-long journey to visit every store in the world
A Starbucks fan — whose name is Winter — is visiting Canada on a purposeful journey that began with a random idea at one of the coffee chain's stores in Texas.
-
Pickleballers eye noise-reduction measures after North Saanich expulsion
A battle is brewing on the Saanich Peninsula after North Saanich council closed the only dedicated pickleball court in the area.
Kelowna
-
'Altercation' in Penticton leaves 1 dead: RCMP
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
-
Suspect fled in 2-door Fiat after convenience store robbery, Merritt RCMP say
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
-
Kamloops RCMP issue public warning about 2 men allegedly at centre of 'organized crime conflict'
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.