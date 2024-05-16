ATLANTIC
    • Saint John police seek woman wanted on Canada-wide warrant

    Amanda Raynes is pictured. (Source: Saint John Regional Police Force) Amanda Raynes is pictured. (Source: Saint John Regional Police Force)
    Police in Saint John, N.B., are looking for a woman man who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

    Police say 41-year-old Amanda Raynes allegedly breached the conditions of her statutory release.

    An arrest warrant was issued for her arrest on Monday.

    Raynes is a serving a five-year, five-month and 29-day sentence for convictions of:

    • assault causing bodily harm
    • assaulting a peace officer with weapon or imitation
    • assault with a weapon
    • two counts of escape or being at large without excuse
    • motor vehicle theft
    • possession of property obtained by crime – under $5000
    • armed robbery
    • utter counterfeit money

    She is described as five-foot-three inches tall and 105 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

    She also has several tattoos:

    • black and white flowers on her left forearm
    • a rose on her left middle finger
    • cross covered by flowers on her right forearm
    • a spider on her neck
    • and a clock on her left hand

    The Saint John Regional Police Force is warning the public not to approach Raynes.

    Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

