Saint John police seek woman wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Police in Saint John, N.B., are looking for a woman man who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Police say 41-year-old Amanda Raynes allegedly breached the conditions of her statutory release.

An arrest warrant was issued for her arrest on Monday.

Raynes is a serving a five-year, five-month and 29-day sentence for convictions of:

assault causing bodily harm

assaulting a peace officer with weapon or imitation

assault with a weapon

two counts of escape or being at large without excuse

motor vehicle theft

possession of property obtained by crime – under $5000

armed robbery

utter counterfeit money

She is described as five-foot-three inches tall and 105 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She also has several tattoos:

black and white flowers on her left forearm

a rose on her left middle finger

cross covered by flowers on her right forearm

a spider on her neck

and a clock on her left hand

The Saint John Regional Police Force is warning the public not to approach Raynes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.