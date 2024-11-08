Saint John police seeks public's help locating man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

The Saint John Police Force is asking for the public’s help locating a 49-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

A warrant was issued for Bruce Marion on Wednesday for breaching the conditions of his statutory release.

Police say it is alleged Marion failed to report to the community correctional centre as required.

Marion is described as five-foot-seven and 140 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He also has a “F T W” tattoo on his left middle three fingers and a “Menace to Society” tattoo on his right shoulder, according to a news release from police.

Marion is serving a four year, six month sentence for the following convictions:

two counts of possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm with ammunition

possession of a prohibited weapon knowing it was unauthorized

possession of a firearm knowing it is altered/defaced

three counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm

possession of property obtained by crime – over $5,000

two counts of possession of a schedule I/II substance for the purpose of trafficking

The force says anyone who sees Marion should not approach him.

Police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

