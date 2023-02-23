Saint Mary’s Loyola residence stands to be tallest solar-integrated tower in North America
There's a green energy construction project going on at Saint Mary's University in Halifax that's making a lot of people look to the sky.
A demolition crew is tearing down the concrete facade of the south-facing wall of the 22-storey Loyola Residence Tower and will replace it with solar panels. Once complete, it will be the tallest solar-integrated building not only in Nova Scotia but in North America.
"We hope that we don't hold that record very long," said Dennis Gillis, the senior director of facilities management at Saint Mary's.
Gillis hopes others will see this solar project as inspiration and an opportunity to build and integrate solar technology on their building’s exterior.
He says other universities and businesses across the country have been inquiring about the solar energy retrofit.
"We want someone else to take that and run with it," said Gillis.
The $8.5 million project is an example of the possibilities of green energy and an essential step in helping reduce the university's carbon footprint.
"It's exciting to be a part of that and to hopefully maybe start and see more universities and buildings in Halifax incorporate these installations," said Selina Adema, a second-year engineering student at Saint Mary's.
RELATED ARTICLES:
First Nova Scotia-made satellite launches into space
Launching LORIS: First Nova Scotia-made satellite heading to space
Construction underway for large solar farm in Summerside
Latest IPCC report paints dire global warming outlook
Amateur astronomer reveals beauty of the cosmos from his backyard
Jason Bayer is also an engineering student with an interest in working with solar power projects and photovoltaics.
The 25-year-old says the environment and renewable energy will play a part in all future designs and projects.
"It's very useful to start looking into these things because we may as well harness the energy of the giant beaming ball of gas in the sky," said Bayer.
The Loyola Tower solar project is the way forward and will help the university reach its climate goal of reducing emissions by 53 percent for 2025.
"I hope it sets a precedent for the creation of new renewable energy resources in the province," said Bayer.
The high-rise residence is home to more than 430 students and the solar installation will provide close to 50 percent of the energy used in the building.
Astrophysics professor Rob Thacker spends a lot of time on the roof of the Loyola Tower, looking through the telescope in the school's Burke-Gaffney Observatory.
From his view, the solar retrofit is not only a creative project that helps tackle climate change, it's part of the university's mandate to be at the forefront of developing green energy solutions.
"When you have the resources of a big institution, you can use those resources in showing people what can be achieved when you put your minds to it," said Thacker. "And when you look for solutions that are cheaper and can be done as part of retrofits, that's a significant and cost-saving way to address climate change.”
The Loyola Tower opened in 1971, and it's expected the solar project will be complete by July. It will generate 100,000 kWh annually, for the residence and campus.
For full coverage of Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What is Bill C-18, and how do I know if Google is blocking my news content?
Google has temporarily blocked some Canadian users from viewing news content as a response to the Liberal government's proposed Online News Act, or Bill C-18, which would require companies to compensate Canadian media outlets for republishing their work.
Life in Kyiv, though subdued, continues on a year after Russia's invasion: Canada's ambassador to Ukraine
In the year since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Canada's Ambassador to Ukraine Larisa Galadza has witnessed first hand how the nation's capital Kyiv has remained resilient.
'The alligator's got her': 911 call reveals new details of Florida attack
The horrifying 911 call of the deadly alligator attack in Florida revealed the animal had been in the area in recent weeks, according to a neighbour who witnessed the 85-year-old woman taken into the lake.
'Ukraine must win,' says Latvian PM on eve of Russian invasion anniversary
As the world marks the one-year anniversary of Russia's war in Ukraine, NATO allies are looking at what more can be done to support Ukrainians. In a Canadian exclusive interview, Krišjānis Kariņš says that while those discussions are ongoing, the end goal of the war is clear: 'Ukraine must win… and Putin must lose.'
Here is how Canada spent $1B in military aid for Ukraine since the war began
In the year since Russia's latest invasion of Ukraine, Canada has committed more than $1 billion in military aid to help Ukrainians defend themselves from Russia. CTVNews.ca breaks down how Canada's money has been spent as of mid-February 2023, as well as the status of shipments of supplies and military deployments.
2 million air fryers recalled in U.S., Canada, Mexico for fire risk
Cosori is recalling more than 2 million air fryers sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico because their wire connections can overheat and cause a fire risk.
TikTok under investigation by Canadian privacy authorities
Social media short-form video giant TikTok is under investigation in Canada over its use and collection of users' personal information. The China-owned platform says it welcomes the opportunity to work with federal and provincial authorities 'to set the record straight.'
Alec Baldwin pleads not guilty in shooting, can still work
Actor Alec Baldwin has pleaded not guilty to felony charges of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a cinematographer on the set of a Western movie and waived his first formal court appearance, in court documents filed Thursday.
Loblaw facing 'over 1,000 supplier requests' for fresh price hikes: Galen G. Weston
Canada's biggest grocer is facing fresh price hikes from suppliers, signalling food inflation will continue its relentless ascent in the coming months.
Toronto
-
Toronto mayoral byelection to be held on June 26
The byelection to replace Toronto's former mayor John Tory is tentatively set for June 26, the city clerk announced Thursday.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for man who may be in Toronto area
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued by Ontario Provincial Police for a 31-year-old man known to frequent the Toronto area.
-
Longer TTC waits coming soon. These are the routes that will be impacted
The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) is set to roll out changes next month that will hike the wait times of more than a dozen buses.
Calgary
-
Charges laid in northwest Calgary hit-and-run that injured 17-year-old
Calgary police say a 40-year-old man has been charged in a hit-and-run last year that seriously injured a teen.
-
Calgarian's newly-bought gift card skimmed by thieves before she got to use it
A Calgary woman is out hundreds of dollars after a gift card she purchased was drained of its value before she ever got to use it.
-
Traffic stop leads to multiple charges against Standoff, Alta., man
A Standoff, Alta., resident faces multiple charges after a traffic stop resulted in Blood Tribe police seizing a weapon, ammunition and a quantity of suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine.
Montreal
-
Quebec bill aims to protect rape victims from forced paternity tests
Quebec's Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette tabled a new bill on Thursday that would refuse the right of rapists to demand paternity tests for the offspring of their crimes.
-
Class action application filed against Montreal billionaire following allegations involving teen girls
A class-action lawsuit request was filed Wednesday against a tech company and its founder, Robert Miller, a Montreal billionaire accused by multiple women of paying them for sex when they were underage.
-
Concordia University planning Loyola campus revamp
Concordia University is looking to the future as it plans for a gradual revamp of its Loyola Campus. The campus' growing student population is putting pressure on its current facilities, and in preparation for future development on the historic campus, the university is putting together a master plan to protect the campus' charm.
Edmonton
-
Alta. mom 'devastated' after being given the remains of another woman's baby
A grieving Alberta mother is receiving apologies from health-care providers after she unknowingly buried the remains of a baby that was not hers.
-
2 more in custody in connection to 2021 double homicide
Two more people are in custody and facing first-degree murder charges in the deaths of a man and a woman in Edmonton more than two years ago.
-
Number of Black law students at U of A among lowest in the country, census shows
The University of Alberta has one of the lowest numbers of Black law students, a new report from the Black Law Students' Association of Canada shows.
Northern Ontario
-
Witness testifies she saw young man running from video store morning of the Sweeney murder
A woman who got coffee at a nearby shop the morning Renee Sweeney was murdered testified Thursday that she saw a young man running “really fast” carrying a bag under his left arm.
-
What is Bill C-18, and how do I know if Google is blocking my news content?
Google has temporarily blocked some Canadian users from viewing news content as a response to the Liberal government's proposed Online News Act, or Bill C-18, which would require companies to compensate Canadian media outlets for republishing their work.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Dominic Giroux leaving HSN to lead Hôpital Montfort
Health Sciences North’s President and CEO Dominic Giroux his stepping down from his position in June.
London
-
Police seeking more officers as local crime stats exceed provincial and national rates
A funding request to hire more officers isn’t being sugar-coated by London police Chief Steve Williams.
-
Herbert Hildebrandt sentenced to probation, community service
Herbert Hildebrandt has been sentenced to two years probation, 100 hours of community service and a $1,000 fine. Justice M. Poland handed down the decision in a St. Thomas courtroom on Thursday.
-
London police Chief Steve Williams retires
London Police Service Chief Steve Williams knows that Friday afternoon will be tough on him as he walks out of headquarters and into retirement.
Winnipeg
-
The school division in Winnipeg that's changing school hours
One school division in Winnipeg is changing start and end times at some of its schools amid constraints on its bus fleet and infrastructure; however, not everyone is pleased with these adjustments.
-
Winnipeg takes another step toward new short-term rental rules
The city's public service has been tasked with creating a new bylaw regulating short-term rentals after Winnipeg city council voted in favour of bringing in the new rules.
-
Attempt underway for class-action lawsuit over photo radar tickets in Manitoba
A Winnipeg man is trying to launch a class-action lawsuit against the Manitoba government that alleges it overcharged people an estimated $36 million in photo radar tickets.
Ottawa
-
Here's how long Ottawa drivers are spending in traffic
The newly released TomTom Traffic Index found the average travel time for a 10-kilometre drive in Ottawa increased 50 seconds in 2022 to an average of 14 minutes.
-
Ontario, federal government reach health-care deal
Ontario and the federal government have reached a deal in principle on health care, the province said Thursday. Health Minister Sylvia Jones said the province accepted the 10-year deal Wednesday after the two sides agreed to add reviews into the deal to ensure long-term sustainability.
-
Here's where Ottawa's new photo radar cameras are going to go
The city says it plans to install 23 new cameras this year, bringing the total to 40 by the end of 2023, including four cameras on high-speed roads to see if they help reduce street racing.
Saskatoon
-
Decorative alley lights cost Saskatoon taxpayers nearly $100K
A decorative display in a Saskatoon back alley cost taxpayers nearly $100,000.
-
'It takes dedication': Sask. woman is making her mark on Hollywood
A Prince Albert woman is taking her talent to the big screen, and is gearing up to shoot another feature-length horror film.
-
New charges in death of Sask. man discovered dead after a house explosion
Prince Albert police have laid a new charge in the 2021 death of Jeremy Starblanket from Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation.
Vancouver
-
B.C. judge sides with regional district in dispute over 'untidy and unsightly' property
A B.C. judge has ruled that the owners of a Princeton property have violated the district's bylaw on "untidy and unsightly premises" and ordered them to clean it up, bringing an end to a years-long dispute.
-
52 kg of illegal marijuana seized in New Westminster, police say
Police in New Westminster say they recently seized 52 kilograms of illegal cannabis from a vehicle that was speeding across the Queensborough Bridge.
-
B.C. COVID-19 hospitalizations up nearly 25% this week
The number of patients with COVID-19 in B.C. hospitals rose substantially this week, climbing back above the 200 mark for the first time since the start of the month.
Regina
-
Sask. RCMP recover large portion of treasured Gretzky collection worth $100,000
Saskatchewan RCMP say roughly three-quarters of a collection of coveted Wayne Gretzky memorabilia has been found nearly a year after it was reported stolen.
-
Sask. heavy oil production emitting 4 times more methane gas than reported, study says
New research suggests that Saskatchewan heavy oil production is emitting four times more methane gas than reported to government.
-
'Incredible up and coming game': Futsal debuts at Sask. Winter games
The growing sport of Futsal made its debut at the 2023 Saskatchewan Winter Games in Regina on Thursday.
Vancouver Island
-
Province moving ahead with $205M Royal B.C. Museum building in Colwood
Work will soon begin on a roughly $205-million Royal B.C. Museum collections and research building in Colwood, B.C.
-
Suspects in stolen wheelchair face possible drug-trafficking charges in View Royal, B.C.
Two people were arrested Monday after police say they were found riding in a stolen wheelchair while carrying a variety of weapons and drugs, including 14 grams of suspected crack cocaine.
-
Victoria traffic disruptions planned during 'super-rally' for old-growth logging activists
Activists opposed to old-growth logging in British Columbia are planning to converge on the B.C. legislature grounds for a "super-rally" Saturday, prompting a warning from Victoria police to expect traffic disruptions in the downtown core.