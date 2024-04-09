Saint Mary’s University faculty votes in support of motion of no confidence

The faculty at Saint Mary’s University in Halifax has voted in support of a motion of no confidence in the school’s president and the chair of the board of governors.

The Saint Mary’s University Faculty Union (SMUFU) voted 91.1 per cent in support of the motion, according to a press release from the union.

The union represents 300 full-time professors, librarians, and instructors at Saint Mary’s.

“SMUFU, has made multiple requests to the administration for basic information about the financial condition of the university, but they have refused to be accountable and transparent about the true financial picture at Saint Mary’s,” said SMUFU president Cathy Conrad in the release.

Conrad adds faculty undertook the vote of non-confidence after internal channels were “exhausted.”

The union says external financial experts found financial mismanagement and increased spending have resulted in debt and budget cuts, among other affects.

“The financial troubles have been ten years in the making, coinciding with the tenure of the current President,” the release reads.

“This vote is a very big deal for our membership, and highlights that faculty, students, and the community need immediate action and new leadership.”

The union says it will host a solidarity event at the corner of Inglis Street and Tower Road on Thursday afternoon.

CTV News has reached out to Saint Mary’s University for comment.

