Sarah McLachlan back on the road for anniversary tour, with two stops in Maritimes

Canadian singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan has three Grammy awards and 12 Junos. She was recently honoured with a commemorative stamp from Canada Post and this weekend, she’ll be inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Earlier this year, McLachlan also kicked off her “Fumbling Towards Ecstasy” 30th anniversary tour with two shows in the Maritimes scheduled for November.

She said she was scared go back on tour after so many years.

“I was scared going into it because I'm older and I haven't done it for so long. For me, my voice is kind of fragile and if I get sick, then I'm unable to do my job. So I was pretty boring, but it was incredibly fun,” said McLachlan in an interview with CTV’s Katie Kelly.

“The audiences were amazing. They were singing along to every line of every song, which was incredible for me. So, the amount of the outpouring of love and good energy was absolutely incredible. I kind of fell in love with touring again,” she added.

McLachlan said it doesn’t feel like the album “Fumbling Towards Ecstasy” was released 30 years ago.

“On one hand, it doesn't feel like 30 years ago. On another hand, it feels like another lifetime ago. But, you know, I love that record. It was an easy record for me to make and I remember feeling a lot of joy around making that record, which I've actually never experienced again until this last record. I kind of have those old memories of just, 'This is joyful and fun,' you know. We're laughing all day long making the saddest music,” she said.

McLachlan’s children, 17 and 22, joined her for the American leg of the tour.

“They had a very different experience this time because they're music lovers and they're young women now. They have musical icons and when they came out and they watched me play to 15,000 people who were screaming at me, they're like, 'Wow, I guess my mom is kind of cool,'" she said.

"So, I think I elevated briefly and they're like, 'It's like you're kind of like what Olivia Rodrigo is to me, to all these people.' They (her daughters) both have beautiful voices and my youngest is a beautiful piano player and a beautiful dancer."

McLachlan is going to be inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame this weekend. She said it's a huge honour and has given her the chance to look back at her body of work.

“I think I've had a very healthy dose of imposter syndrome for many, many years and with the Walk of Fame, that was sort of the beginning of this sense of looking back at the body of work that I've made and the fact that after 36 years, I'm still here and doing this,” she said.

“This tour has proved that I still have fans and that they still love this music and they still care about live music. This is a huge honour and I love that all these songs that I've made over the years have withstood the test of time and people as I said, still care about them and that's a that's a pretty beautiful legacy and I love that I'm getting honoured for that.”