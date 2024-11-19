ATLANTIC
    • Sarah McLachlan cancels anniversary tour due to health concerns

    Sarah McLachlan gives a speech at the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Ceremony at Massey Hall in Toronto, on Sept. 28, 2024. (Paige Taylor White/The Canadian Press) Sarah McLachlan gives a speech at the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Ceremony at Massey Hall in Toronto, on Sept. 28, 2024. (Paige Taylor White/The Canadian Press)
    Sarah McLachlan fans will be saddened to learn the famed Canadian singer has cancelled her 30th anniversary “Fumbling Towards Ecstasy” tour due to health concerns.

    In an Instagram post, McLachlan said she is heartbroken to announce the cancellation.

    “My voice is not recovering as it should and on the advice of my ENT specialist, I will need an undetermined amount of vocal rest to be able to fully recover and not risk permanent damage to my vocal cords,” reads the post.

    The tour was scheduled to start in Rama, Ont., on Nov. 1. However, in October, McLachlan announced she would be postponing her shows.

    McLachlan’s original tour schedule included two Maritime stops - the Avenir Centre in Moncton on Nov. 4 and the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax on Nov. 5.

