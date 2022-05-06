Saturday marks 30 years since Cape Breton Mcdonald's murders
Saturday marks the 30 years since the McDonald's murders occurred and now, there is no lasting memorial, and there is no longer a restaurant on the former site in Sydney River, N.S.
On May 7, 1992, at the end of a night shift, three employees were killed and a fourth was left critically injured.
It was an armed robbery turned deadly.
"All four of these victims were victims of gunshots at close range to the head area," said Constable Dave Roper of the RCMP in an interview on May 7, 1992.
20-year-old Donna Warren, Jimmy Fagan, 27, and 29-year-old Neil Burroughs were killed during the robbery.
20-year-old Arleen MacNeil was left with a permanent brain injury, but died in 2018.
Now, 30 years later, it’s still painful to think about for Neil's sister, Cathy Burroughs.
"I just miss his presence. Being able to actually see him and being able to talk to him. I don't know why, but it just really hit me hard this year," said Burroughs.
Nineteen-year-old Derek Wood and 23-year-old Freeman MacNeil were charged and convicted of first-degree murder.
The third suspect, Darren Muise, 18, avoided trial by pleading guilty to second-degree murder.
Muise is now free. MacNeil has been granted temporary absences, and Wood — who remains locked up — is the only one that Burroughs says has shown remorse.
"He turned around and apologized for his actions that night. I have compassion for that because he really does have remorse for his actions that night, but he has been the only one. The other two they're sadistic," she said.
Phonse Jessome was one of the first Journalists on the scene for ATV, now CTV, that night.
"In particular at this time of year, it feels like it was yesterday," he said.
Jessome followed the story for years and later wrote a book about his experiences.
"The stuff we do, if we do it right, can leave a mark. It can scar you forever," said Jessome.
Those scars have forever changed the lives of the victims and their families.
"The date and the time and the phone call are tattooed on my soul, so it's something that our family will never forget," said Burroughs.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Explosion at luxury Havana hotel kills 22, injures dozens
A powerful explosion apparently caused by a natural gas leak killed at least 22 people, including a child, and injured dozens Friday when it blew away outer walls from a luxury hotel in the heart of Cuba's capital.
Fatal crash leads to questions: Why were 2 men wanted in murder plots on the same plane?
A plane crash in Ontario that killed an alleged hit man also claimed the life of a man believed to be linked to a separate murder plot.
Mattea Roach’s 'Jeopardy!' streak comes to an end after losing by $1
“Jeopardy!” champion Mattea Roach’s 23-game win streak came to an end Friday night.
Abortion is legal in Canada. But is it accessible?
There is a renewed conversation about abortion accessibility and rights for women in Canada after a leaked draft showed that Supreme Court justices are preparing to overturn Roe v. Wade abortion rights in the United States. However, decriminalization of abortion has not ensured abortion equity or necessarily improved access, experts say.
IKEA Canada confirms data breach involving personal information of approximately 95,000 customers
IKEA says that it has notified Canada’s privacy watchdog following a data breach involving the personal information of approximately 95,000 customers.
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE | Ukrainians get patriotic tattoos as Russia targets civilians
Ukrainians are marking their patriotism with new tattoos as more evidence emerges of how Russian forces have targeted civilians.
Canadian defence minister was briefed on UFOs ahead of U.S. intel report
Documents obtained through an access to information request show how former Canadian defence minister Harjit Sajjan received a June 2021 briefing on UFOs.
Windsor, Ont. man appears in court, facing charges for allegedly offering to aid terrorist group
A Windsor, Ont. man is charged with participating in or contributing to the activity of a terrorist group, according to the RCMP.
Dozens more civilians rescued from Ukrainian steel plant
Dozens more civilians were rescued Friday from the tunnels under the besieged steel plant where Ukrainian fighters in Mariupol have been making their last stand to prevent Moscow's complete takeover of the strategically important port city.
Toronto
-
NEW
NEW | Ontario gas prices set to soar to 'painful' new high this weekend
Gas prices in Ontario are about to hit another record this weekend when prices soar to a 'painful' new high.
-
IKEA Canada confirms data breach involving personal information of approximately 95,000 customers
IKEA says that it has notified Canada’s privacy watchdog following a data breach involving the personal information of approximately 95,000 customers.
-
Mattea Roach’s 'Jeopardy!' streak comes to an end after losing by $1
“Jeopardy!” champion Mattea Roach’s 23-game win streak came to an end Friday night.
Calgary
-
'Come forward so we can let Ari rest': Canmore family appeals for fatal hit-and-run information
The parents of a Canmore woman killed along the Trans-Canada Highway on the morning of her 20th birthday are pleading for the public's help.
-
2 women travelling from bottom of South America to Arctic Ocean arrive in Banff
Bethany Hughes and Lauren Reed started their trip north from the southern most point in South America in 2015. They've come close to 28,000 kilometres, and are now ready to start the last leg of their journey to the Arctic Ocean.
-
Calgary Police arrest Gerald Frommelt, wanted in murder of Jamie Scheible
Calgary Police arrested a man believed responsible for a homicide Friday afternoon.
Montreal
-
Hate crimes unit investigating after two men assault man holding Israel flag
Authorities are investigating after video surfaced on social media showing an elderly man holding a flag of Israel and being accosted and assaulted by two young men while walking from an Israel Independence rally on Thursday.
-
'I'm lucky my head didn't hit the rock': Homeless man roughly pushed by officer speaks out
After putting at least one officer under internal investigation last week over a disturbing viral video, Montreal police face an external challenge -- from the Black Coalition of Quebec, after it came to light the victim was a Black man from Senegal.
-
'The most selfish thing we can do,' say Quebec experts? Push for global vaccine equity
Politicians 'need to hear [that] average Canadians are truly worried that if this inequity continues, we will be battling another horrible Sigma or some other bad variant in the coming months,' one expert said. 'We sink or swim as humankind.'
Edmonton
-
EPS asks for help locating boy, 11, last seen in west Edmonton
Police officers were searching west Edmonton Friday afternoon for 11-year-old Brandon Rain.
-
'It's their arena': Kings hold onto nets, keep lights off until right before Oilers skate starts
The Edmonton Oilers had a few laughs after their morning skate in Los Angeles Friday, following some apparent "game within the game" antics at Crypto.com arena.
-
Garth Brooks sells out 61,000 Edmonton tickets in 45 minutes
Country music star Garth Brooks sold out his June concert at Commonwealth Stadium in less than an hour Friday morning, leaving fans to share both stories of excitement and disappointment.
Northern Ontario
-
Owner charged after dog killed neighbour's puppy
A northeastern Ontario resident is facing several charges after their dog allegedly attacked and killed a neighbour's 12-week-old puppy.
-
Sudbury councillor shares skin cancer story
The Canadian Dermatology Association has an important reminder for Canadians about how to protect themselves and their families from the sun’s harmful ultraviolet radiation exposure that can cause skin cancer through Sun Awareness Month throughout May.
-
Sudbury's Vale mine inks nickel deal with Tesla
Northern Ontario mining giant Vale has confirmed it has signed a long-term contract to supply Tesla with Class 1 nickel for its electric vehicles.
London
-
LHSC employee hit with a hammer and assaulted with a knife
A London man is in custody after an employee at Victoria Hospital was hit with a hammer and assaulted with a knife on Thursday afternoon, according to police.
-
$2/L on the horizon as gas prices jump in London, Ont.
It is another day of sticker shock at gas pumps.
-
Windsor, Ont. man appears in court, facing charges for allegedly offering to aid terrorist group
A Windsor, Ont. man is charged with participating in or contributing to the activity of a terrorist group, according to the RCMP.
Winnipeg
-
Closed road leaves woman waiting 45 minutes for ambulance
A woman who lives outside the Perimeter Highway says she worries for the next person who needs an ambulance after she was left waiting 45 minutes because of a road closure.
-
Long-term flood protection sought in Manitoba’s Peguis First Nation
The worst flooding people in Peguis First Nation have ever seen is prompting calls for long-term protection from rising waters.
-
Manitoba patient died after going to a closed ER and being turned away: critical incident report
A new report from Manitoba Health that looks at critical incidents in the health-care system shows 35 instances where people died while receiving care, one of which saw a person die after an emergency department was closed and they were turned away.
Ottawa
-
Crane operators strike halts construction on Ottawa's new main library, could impact LRT project
A strike by crane and heavy equipment operators has shutdown construction on Ottawa's new $334 million central library at LeBreton Flats, and could potentially impact work on Stage 2 of the Light Rail Transit project.
-
Petition call for more vehicle access to Gatineau Park
Ala’ Qadi has started a petition to allow more vehicle access to the popular parking, saying the decision to close the parkways to vehicles unfairly restricts hikers
-
City committee approves 'Lansdowne 2.0' plan
Ottawa's business and tourism community expressed support for the proposed "Lansdowne 2.0" plan, as a city committee approved the $332 million plan to build a new event centre, north-side stands and 1,200 new residential units.
Saskatoon
-
'I don’t think we’re in a state of worry yet': Sask. farmers reporting slower than average start to seeding
Producers throughout Saskatchewan are facing delayed seeding due to cooler temperatures and an early spring snowstorm, according to the province’s first crop report of 2022.
-
Celebrating Mother’s Day weekend in Saskatoon
There are plenty of things to do in Saskatoon for the Mother’s Day weekend, including buffets, shows, exhibits, and tours.
-
Cache of weapons seized by Saskatoon police following eight-month investigation
A 23-year-old man is facing numerous charges following an eight-month investigation by Saskatoon police into trafficking of guns and drugs.
Vancouver
-
Remains of missing woman Chelsea Poorman found at vacant Vancouver home
The search for a young Indigenous woman has ended in tragedy after her remains were found at a vacant home in Vancouver's Shaughnessy neighbourhood.
-
Businesses struggling with employee absences caused by COVID-19
As more people return to work during the pandemic, employers are facing a difficult balancing act.
-
'I think it's shameful': Driver involved in fatal tree crash frustrated with ICBC response time
One of the drivers whose vehicle was struck by a falling tree in South Vancouver last month is criticizing the service provided by ICBC.
Regina
-
Regina man helps cover lost wages for four care home workers
A Regina man has promised to help four former employees of Grace Within Community Care after they unexpectedly lost their jobs last month.
-
Passport backlog causes Yorkton family to cancel trip
Janna-Lea Yawney and her family had bags packed for a trip to Texas. Friday morning, they were forced to cancel after waiting nearly two months for passports.
-
110K birds affected by avian flu in Sask.: CFIA
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) estimates 110,000 birds have been impacted by the latest avian flu outbreak in Saskatchewan, as of May 5.
Vancouver Island
-
Driver in caught-on-camera Victoria hit-and-run facing charges, police say
Victoria police say the driver in a hit-and-run crash caught on camera in the city last year has been identified and charged.
-
West Coast Trail hiker airlifted to hospital in Victoria with serious injuries
A hiker was airlifted to hospital in Victoria on Tuesday after suffering serious injuries on the West Coast Trail.
-
Immigration key to make up for impact of low birth rates on Vancouver Island
As B.C.'s workforce ages, the province anticipates 160,000 jobs will open in the next decade. It hopes 20,000 of those positions will be filled by people from other countries, and the challenge may not be finding qualified workers, but rather encouraging them to stay.