School bus transporting five youths involved in collision in Nova Scotia's Kings County

A school bus transporting five youths was involved in a collision Thursday morning in Nova Scotia’s Kings County.

The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. on Tory Lane Clark Road near Woodville, N.S.

The RCMP says Volkswagen Jetta crashed into the side of the bus.

No injuries were reported and there’s no word on the cause of the crash.

