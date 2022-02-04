Schools closed, buses pulled from roads as storm brings snow, freezing rain to the Maritimes

Many schools, shopping malls, businesses and offices are closed across the Maritimes as a slow-moving system brings heavy snow, rain and freezing rain to the region.

All schools are closed across New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island Friday.

All schools are closed in Nova Scotia, except for those in the Tri-County Regional Centre for Education, where only Digby County classes are cancelled for the day. Schools in Yarmouth and Shelburne counties are dismissing students two hours early, however.

Most Maritimers won't receive their mail Friday, as Canada Post has suspended delivery in P.E.I. and Nova Scotia due to freezing rain. Service has also been suspended in Bathurst, N.B. and southern New Brunswick. Canada Post says service may be delayed in northern and eastern New Brunswick, due to snow.

Many New Brunswickers and Islanders awoke to heavy snowfall Friday morning while Nova Scotians were dealing with rain, freezing rain and wet and icy roads.

“New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island will remain on the colder, snowy side of the system on Friday, though some ice pellets may mix in on the Bay of Fundy coastline and for eastern P.E.I.,” explained CTV Atlantic’s chief meteorologist, Kalin Mitchell.

“Nova Scotia can expect a prolonged period of icy weather Friday into Saturday morning, including freezing rain and ice pellets.”

Mitchell said parts of central and southeastern New Brunswick and much of P.E.I. could see up to 50 centimetres of snow, while some parts of mainland Nova Scotia and Cape Breton could see up to 30 centimetres.

“A lighter mix of snow, ice pellets, and freezing rain may persist for Atlantic areas of Nova Scotia into Saturday morning before clearing in the afternoon. Flurries are expected for New Brunswick and P.E.I. Saturday morning,” said Mitchell.

Environment Canada has issued a number of winter storm, rainfall and freezing rain warnings in Nova Scotia. In New Brunswick, snowfall and winter storm warnings are in effect. Winter storm warnings are also in effect on P.E.I.

ROADS AND TRANSPORTATION

The wet and wintry weather is affecting roads and transit systems across the region. The RCMP in New Brunswick is warning that roads are snow-covered and conditions are deteriorating across the province. Police are urging residents to drive for the conditions, or stay home if possible.

City buses have been pulled from the roads for the day in Moncton, N.B., and Saint John, N.B. Buses are running in Fredericton, but delays in service are expected.

In Nova Scotia, many motorists are dealing with wet and icy roads, while the Cobequid Pass is partly snow-covered. The Nova Scotia Department of Works says it is passable “with extreme caution.”

The department says 400 pieces of snow and ice-clearing equipment will continue to operate across Nova Scotia until the roads are clear.

In Halifax, city buses and ferries stopped running at 11 a.m. Friday. The Halifax Regional Municipality says the overnight winter parking ban will be enforced from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday. Vehicle must be off the roads at that time.

There is no bus service in Kentville, N.S., and Transit Cape Breton said Friday morning that service would be delayed until road conditions improved.

Transit PEI has cancelled service for the day, while T3 Transit in Charlottetown and surrounding areas will stop service Friday afternoon.

Bay Ferries has cancelled Friday’s sailings out of Saint John, N.B., and Digby, N.S.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.