Search continues for 'armed and dangerous' suspect after fatal New Brunswick shooting

The New Brunswick RCMP says the search continues Friday in the Esgenoopetitj (Burnt Church) First Nation area for a man who is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting.

Police are looking for 47-year-old Keith Martin who is believed to be armed and dangerous.

RCMP investigators collect evidence at a home on Diggle Point Road in Esgenoopetitj (Burnt Church) First Nation on Sept. 6, 2024.

RCMP investigators are at a home on Diggle Point Road collecting evidence. Diggle Point Road was initially open to traffic Friday, but police closed it again around 11:50 a.m. Shortly after, RCMP told a CTV News journalist to leave the area.

“You guys really aren’t safe here,” said an officer.

A police officer is pictured in Esgenoopetitj (Burnt Church) First Nation on Sept. 6, 2024.

Police also told residents to go inside as a drone flew over the area. A 12-member tactical team was also at the scene.

'I heard two shots'

Howard Mitchell lives next door to the crime scene. He says his younger brother was the 48-year-old man who was shot and killed Thursday.

Mitchell says he heard gunshots while visiting a cousin who lives near Diggle Point Road.

“I heard two shots and then I went outside and when I went outside I could hear another bang, bang, bang. One right after another,” he said.

Mitchell was with his brother earlier that day and says he is shocked the violent incident happened in his community.

“My brother, he was a nice guy. He had a hard time of living and everything. Didn’t get along too much with the family and that, but I was there for him all the time,” said Mitchell.

Howard Mitchell is pictured sitting on the front step of his home in Esgenoopetitj (Burnt Church) First Nation on Sept. 06, 2024.

Emergency alert ends

Officers responded to a call for assistance from a man who was shot around 1:50 p.m. Thursday.

Police discovered the body of a 48-year-old man and another man with injuries at the scene.

The injured man was taken to hospital with that were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

An emergency alert was issued around 4 p.m. Thursday advising residents to remain inside, and others to avoid the area, while police searched for Martin.

The emergency alert ended around 1:15 p.m. Friday.

An emergency alert is no longer active as of the afternoon of Sept. 6, 2024, in the Esgenoopetitj (Burnt Church) First Nation area.

Police say residents in the area can resume their normal activities.

“Based on the progression of the investigation, police believe this to be an isolated incident,” reads a Friday news release from the RCMP.

Martin is described as having dark hair and was last seen wearing a grey jacket, jeans, black winter hat and was carrying a bag.

Police say he had blood and a bandage on his forehead.

Keith Martin, 47, was wanted for allegedly carrying weapons in the Burnt Church, N.B., area on Sept. 5, 2024. (Source: RCMP)

He was last seen travelling on Diggle Point Road in a Hyundai Tucson, though police say they are no longer searching for the vehicle.

Police say Martin should not be approached. They are asking anyone who sees him to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the New Brunswick RCMP at 1-888-506-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

