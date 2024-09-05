One dead, one injured, suspect still at large in N.B.

New Brunswick RCMP confirmed one person is dead and another is injured after an emergency alert was issued for the Esgenoopetitj (Burnt Church) First Nation area, near Neguac, N.B. on Thursday.

Police continue to search for 47-year-old Keith Martin, who is believed to be carrying a firearm with dangerous intent in the area, according to a news release. He was last seen travelling on Diggle Point Road, but police are no longer searching for the vehicle. An RCMP helicopter has been dispatched for aerial surveillance in the area. The community is located approximately 180 kilometres northeast of Fredericton.

Martin is described as having dark hair. He was last seen wearing a grey jacket, jeans, black winter hat and was carrying a bag. He had blood and a bandage on his forehead.

RCMP responded to a call for assistance from a man who was shot at approximately 1:47 p.m. Thursday. Police discovered the body of a 48-year-old man and another man with injuries on arrival. The injured man was transported to hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Upon investigating, an emergency alert was issued advising residents of Esgenoopetitj to remain inside, and others to avoid the area, while police searched for the man who was believed to be armed and dangerous.

There will be an increased police presence in the area as police continue their search and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on Martin’s whereabouts is asked to call 911. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by downloading the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.