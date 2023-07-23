Search continues for four people missing after record rainfall in Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia RCMP say the search continues for four people, including two children, after intense thunderstorms dumped record amounts of rain across the province.
Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay released no other details, but says police would update the progress of the search later today.
All four people were reported missing Saturday in separate incidents in West Hants - a largely rural municipality northwest of Halifax.
Police say the children were with three other people who managed to escape from a car that got stuck in floodwaters. A second vehicle carrying four people was also submerged and two people escaped, but a youth and a man remain unaccounted for.
Meanwhile, municipal emergency officials in West Hants lifted an evacuation order for the area early Sunday.
Environment Canada says the downpour, which began Friday, dumped between 200-250 millimetres of rain along the province's South Shore, across the Halifax area and into central and western parts of Nova Scotia.
Premier Tim Houston declared a provincewide state of emergency on Saturday, which will remain in effect until Aug. 5 unless the government terminates or extends it.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2023.
