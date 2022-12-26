Search underway for missing fisherman off N.S. coast

A search is underway for a fisherman who officials say went overboard from a 39-foot vessel early Monday morning off Cape Sable Island, N.S.

Lt. Commander Len Hickey says the Joint Rescue Command Centre (JRCC) began its response around 8:20 a.m. to help find the missing fisher.

Two aircraft from RCAF 413 squadron are on-scene, a Cormorant helicopter and a Hercules aircraft. Two Canadian Coast Guard vessels, the Cape Roger and the SAR Lifeboat Clark’s Harbour, are also part of the search. Another dozen vessels, including some fishing vessels from Clark’s Harbour, are assisting with search efforts.

Hickey described weather conditions as “moderate” around noon, with 25 knot winds and overcast skies.

He says the plan is to continue the search into the evening. The JRCC is calling in a private aircraft with technology for searching throughout the overnight hours.