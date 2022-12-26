Search underway for missing fisherman off N.S. coast
A search is underway for a fisherman who officials say went overboard from a 39-foot vessel early Monday morning off Cape Sable Island, N.S.
Lt. Commander Len Hickey says the Joint Rescue Command Centre (JRCC) began its response around 8:20 a.m. to help find the missing fisher.
Two aircraft from RCAF 413 squadron are on-scene, a Cormorant helicopter and a Hercules aircraft. Two Canadian Coast Guard vessels, the Cape Roger and the SAR Lifeboat Clark’s Harbour, are also part of the search. Another dozen vessels, including some fishing vessels from Clark’s Harbour, are assisting with search efforts.
Hickey described weather conditions as “moderate” around noon, with 25 knot winds and overcast skies.
He says the plan is to continue the search into the evening. The JRCC is calling in a private aircraft with technology for searching throughout the overnight hours.
Trudeau wants 'outlines' of a health deal before meeting with premiers
While premiers continue to call for a meeting with the prime minister to talk about boosting federal health-care funding, Justin Trudeau says that'll only happen 'once there is the outlines of a deal.'
Top health-care priority in Canada should be to hire more doctors, nurses: Nanos survey
A majority of Canadians say hiring more health-care workers should be the country's top priority when it comes to changing the current system, a recent national survey from Nanos Research shows.
'Inhumane:' Sunwing passenger recounts scene at Mexico airport after being stranded on Christmas Eve
A Canadian traveller in Cancun, Mexico, set to return home on Christmas Eve, was told last-minute by Sunwing Airlines that his flight had been delayed until Dec. 27, leaving him and dozens of other passengers stranded at the airport with nowhere to go.
'High confidence' of coastal flooding Tuesday in Metro Vancouver: Environment Canada
Forecasters have "high confidence" there will be flooding in coastal areas of Metro Vancouver on Tuesday morning, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
'Freedom Convoy' organizers now promising 'world unity convoy' in Winnipeg in February
Organizers of the original 'Freedom Convoy' protest that paralyzed downtown Ottawa for three weeks in early 2022 say they’re bringing a new convoy to Winnipeg this winter.
'Never experienced a festive season this difficult': Why food banks are calling on donations, long-term solutions
Food banks across Canada continue to experience significant challenges due to a rise in demand amid high inflation rates— and 2023 is expected to bring similar woes, organizations have told CTV News.
First Boxing Day without COVID-19 restrictions sees full stores, but not as much business as pre-pandemic
Shoppers were back on Monday in stores across Canada for the first Boxing Day since 2019 with no COVID-19 restrictions, but experts say the pandemic has forever changed one of the biggest shopping days of the year.
'This is a joke, right?': Some travellers' baggage lost for days as Pearson struggles with broken luggage belt
Passengers travelling through Terminal 3 at Toronto Pearson International Airport are reporting serious baggage delays as the airport struggles to catch up from a broken luggage belt.
NY Rep.-elect Santos admits lying about career, college
Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., admitted Monday that he lied about his job experience and college education during his successful campaign for a seat in the U.S. House.
'Special dog' who went missing from Unionville area found deceased
It’s the news no one wanted to hear.
Man and woman seriously injured in Highway 407 collision in Vaughan, Ont.
A man and a woman have been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a single-vehicle collision on Highway 407 in Vaughan, Ont.
Calgarians flock to city's big box stores to take advantage of Boxing Day savings
It’s typically one of the busiest shopping days of the year and Monday was no different, with stores reporting lines of people waiting to drop money on flashy deals.
1 stroke happens every 5 minutes in Canada, Heart and Stroke study shows
A stroke happens approximately every five minutes in Canada, according to a new study from the Heart and Stroke Foundation and the University of Calgary.
Police investigating after man, woman found dead in Pointe-aux-Trembles apartment
A man and woman were found dead overnight in Pointe-aux-Trembles in what Montreal police (SPVM) are calling a murder-suicide. Police say they were called around midnight to an apartment near the intersection of 25th Avenue and Notre Dame Street East where the bodies of the two people, both 45 years old, were found in a fire escape stairway.
More than 35,000 Hydro-Quebec customers remain without power Tuesday morning
The number of Hydro-Quebec customers without power fell to 35,000 Tuesday morning as crews are trying to respond to about 1,600 different outages province-wide.
Mid-week thaw coming to southern Quebec after storm passes through
Quebecers in several regions will see a mid-week thaw as temperatures soar into the holiday weekend. For the first time in days, there is no weather warning for southern Quebec after the region was pounded with blizzard-like conditions and power outages that affected more than 560,000 households province-wide.
'Stuck in limbo': Edmontonians stranded as Sunwing flights delayed four days
Despite being told they have a flight coming Tuesday, two Edmontonians stranded in Cancun are not hopeful they'll get to go home soon.
Garneau condo garage damage causes burst pipes, limited heating: residents
Some residents inside a large condo in Garneau are dealing with heating issues, flooding and frozen pipes after they say the building's parking garage door was left open for nearly a month.
Algoma U researcher’s book reclaims Indigenous history in the Americas
An Algoma University researcher is being recognized for her work that challenges the traditional approach to American archaeology.
Sudburians return to in-person shopping for Boxing Day
Shoppers in Sudbury woke up bright and early to head to the mall for Boxing Day shopping. It was the first in three years without pandemic restrictions and the New Sudbury Centre was packed with shoppers by mid-afternoon.
Canada Nickel acquires another property near Timmins
Canada Nickel is continuing its aggressive acquisitions of nickel properties in the Timmins area. On Dec. 19, the company announced it has purchased the Texmont property, 36 kilometres south of Timmins.
Two men facing charges after city parking enforcement worker assaulted
Two men from London are facing assault charges after they allegedly assaulted a City of London parking enforcement employee in the early morning hours of Dec. 22, London police said.
Highway 402 reopens Christmas Day, other regions still grappling with road closures
The past several days have been a whirlwind for provincial police, first responders and snow removal crews as Friday’s fierce winter storm shut down major highways and the roadways of entire counties in southwest Ontario. As of Monday morning, here is an update on the highways and major roads across the London, Ont. region that are reopened and roads that currently remain closed.
Frozen in time: Viewers capture scenes from weekend winter storm
Southwestern Ontario was battered by a multi-day winter storm that brought along with it gusting winds, blowing snow, and white-out conditions. But despite the less than ideal Christmas weather, several CTV News viewers managed to find beauty amid the wintery chaos and sent in their snapshots of the holiday snowstorm.
'A real loss': one person dead after Gladstone hotel Christmas fire
One person is dead and up to 15 people homeless after a massive fire destroyed a hotel in Gladstone, Man. Christmas Day.
How a Winnipeg man is running 24 hours straight for Siloam Mission
A Winnipeg man is once again raising money and awareness for Siloam Mission while demonstrating his passion for running and toughness against the bitter cold.
Several residents displaced following blaze in the Glebe
Several residents are displaced after a two-alarm blaze in the Glebe. A fire was reported at the building that includes The Papery and several apartments at the corner of Bank Street and Fifth Avenue Monday afternoon.
Travellers scramble to find alternate trips after Via Rail cancels routes on Boxing Day
Trains between Toronto, Ottawa, and Montreal were once again cancelled on Boxing Day because of issues that began on Christmas Eve.
Sask. man charged with 2nd degree murder, assault of woman and infant
A Sask. man has been charged with second-degree murder following an investigation into a suspicious death in Margo, Sask on Dec. 24.
Saskatoon shoppers brave snow for Boxing Day deals
Boxing Day shopping is as much a part of the holidays as eggnog, and a little snow and cold wasn’t keeping Saskatoon from hunting down a good deal.
Saskatoon digging out after Christmas snow dump
City crews are busy clearing streets Monday after Saskatoon was hit with around 21 centimetres of snow over Christmas.
'We're very, very concerned': Delta mayor urging public to prepare for 5-metre king tides
With gusting winds and high tides in the forecast, Delta Mayor George Harvey is sounding the alarm about the possibility of flooding in the city's Boundary Bay and Beach Grove communities.
B.C. highways impacted by avalanche risks, fog, flooding
Warming temperatures across much of British Columbia are creating new challenges on major highways.
Company involved in deadly bus crash pauses B.C. routes until Tuesday
The company involved in a deadly bus crash near Merritt, B.C., over the weekend suspended operations across the province for a second day on Monday.
'The best husband': Sask. couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary
Ruth and Hugh Tice tied the knot on Dec. 26. 1947 and celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary this year surrounded by family members.
Switzerland opens world juniors with 3-2 OT win over Finland
Attilio Biasca scored the game-winning goal 41 seconds into overtime as Switzerland opened the world junior hockey championship with a 3-2 win over Finland on Monday.
Dolphins delight with return to B.C. waters, but some see 'invasive species'
After 100 years of absence, large numbers of Pacific white-sided dolphins are back in the northern part of British Columbia's Salish Sea.
VicPD seeks rightful owners of seized jewelry
The Victoria Police Department says it is hoping to locate the owner or owners of numerous pieces of jewelry and other items recovered during the execution of a search warrant recently.
Watch: River otter frolics in snow in Mill Bay, B.C.
Before the snow turned to rain and the rain turned Vancouver Island's recent snowfall into a slushy mess, Mill Bay resident Gabrielle Turgeon captured some local wildlife enjoying the weather.