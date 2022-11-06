Search underway for missing swimmer in Saint John

A search is underway in Saint John, N.B., Sunday morning after a swimmer was reported missing in the waters near the Digby Ferry Terminal.

Emergency crews responded to a missing swimmer in the area of the terminal just before 11 p.m. Saturday.

According to police, a 57-year-old man, who they say is known to be an avid swimmer, had gone to the area earlier in the day to swim.

Police say the swimmer had not returned home, and his belongings were later located on a beach south of the ferry terminal.

A rescue team with the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre was dispatched to the area to conduct a search, along with the Saint John Police Force, the Saint John Fire Department, the Canadian Coast Guard and the Canadian Armed Forces.

Crews are searching the shoreline and waters by boat and helicopter.

In a news release, Saint John police say the search is ongoing and is asking the public to avoid the area.

The Major Crime Unit and Forensics Services was also called in to assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.