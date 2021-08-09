HALIFAX -- Police in New Brunswick are conducting searches in Middle River, N.B. on Monday in relation to the criminal investigation into the disappearance of 14-year-old Madison Roy-Boudreau.

Roy-Boudreau was last seen by her father leaving for school on the morning of May 11. According to police, Roy-Boudreau got into a grey Ford Ranger pickup truck later that morning.

Police say the truck has since been seized and have announced the disappearance has become a criminal investigation.

In a Facebook post on Monday, police say the Bathurst Police Force, along with the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team, RCMP Tactical Support group (ground search team), Miramichi Police Force and the BNPP Regional Police Force are assisting with the search.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bathurst Police Force of Crime Stoppers.