Second man charged with first-degree murder after Dieppe man shot, killed
A second man is facing a charge of first-degree murder after the shooting death of a man in Dieppe, N.B.
Police responded to the shooting at a home on Louis Street around 10 p.m. on June 25.
Officers found 26-year-old Jacob Wright inside the home suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was taken to hospital where he later died of his injuries.
The next day, investigators and a police tactical team arrested 29-year-old Brandon Patrick LeBlanc in Saint John, N.B.
Police said he was also wanted for being unlawfully at large.
LeBlanc was charged with first-degree murder in Moncton provincial court on June 27.
He was remanded into custody and is due back in court on July 11.
On Wednesday, a 41-year-old man from Saint John was also arrested as part of the investigation.
Adam Robichaud appeared in Moncton provincial court on Thursday and was charged with first-degree murder.
He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on July 13.
Province won't support search of Manitoba landfill where remains of Indigenous women believed to be located
