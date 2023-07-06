Second man charged with first-degree murder after Dieppe man shot, killed

A second man is facing a charge of first-degree murder after the shooting death of a man in Dieppe, N.B.

Police responded to the shooting at a home on Louis Street around 10 p.m. on June 25.

Officers found 26-year-old Jacob Wright inside the home suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to hospital where he later died of his injuries.

The next day, investigators and a police tactical team arrested 29-year-old Brandon Patrick LeBlanc in Saint John, N.B.

Police said he was also wanted for being unlawfully at large.

LeBlanc was charged with first-degree murder in Moncton provincial court on June 27.

He was remanded into custody and is due back in court on July 11.

On Wednesday, a 41-year-old man from Saint John was also arrested as part of the investigation.

Adam Robichaud appeared in Moncton provincial court on Thursday and was charged with first-degree murder.

He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on July 13.

