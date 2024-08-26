Sections of Cape Breton Regional Hospital closed for repairs after burst pipe

Some sections of the Cape Breton Regional Hospital in Sydney, N.S., are closed following a water leak.

Nova Scotia Health says in a Monday morning news release a pipe burst on the third floor of the hospital Sunday night, causing a flood.

The following areas are damaged and closed for repairs:

some physician offices, one operating room, a prenatal clinic and staff training/education space (third floor)

some administrative offices (second floor)

elevators 5, 6, 9 & 10

A timeline for the repairs is still being determined.

Nova Scotia Health says it is working with each impacted service to ensure patients are notified and appointments are rebooked.