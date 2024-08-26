ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Sections of Cape Breton Regional Hospital closed for repairs after burst pipe

    Cape Breton Regional Hospital is pictured on June 27, 2024. Cape Breton Regional Hospital is pictured on June 27, 2024.
    Share

    Some sections of the Cape Breton Regional Hospital in Sydney, N.S., are closed following a water leak.

    Nova Scotia Health says in a Monday morning news release a pipe burst on the third floor of the hospital Sunday night, causing a flood.

    The following areas are damaged and closed for repairs:

    • some physician offices, one operating room, a prenatal clinic and staff training/education space (third floor)
    • some administrative offices (second floor)
    • elevators 5, 6, 9 & 10

    A timeline for the repairs is still being determined.

    Nova Scotia Health says it is working with each impacted service to ensure patients are notified and appointments are rebooked.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ice cave collapse in Iceland kills 1 tourist and leaves 2 missing

    Icelandic rescuers worked by hand Monday to cut through the remnants of a collapsed ice cave as they searched for two tourists missing for more than 24 hours since a glacier in the southeastern part of the island caved in, killing one person and severely injured another.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News