Seniors fishing day provides more than just a catch in Amherst, N.S.
Every edge of the Fundy Winds Marsh pond in Amherst, N.S., on Thursday was lined with seniors looking to cast a line and reel in some memories.
“Through COVID everybody was kind of locked up and I realized that the thing everybody was turning to was outdoor related,” said organizer Daren White.
“[…] I think it re-sparked the love of nature and the environment and I feel for some of the seniors that maybe are sitting at home and not able to get out.”
That thought led to the first ever Senior’s Fishing Adventure, offering a completely free two hour event for those 70 plus.
Outdoor adventures and fishing trips at Fundy Winds Marsh started when White was still a teacher and he would bring his students and other school groups.
After retirement, he decided it was time to expand to a new generation.
“I think that this, opening this today to seniors, has opened up a whole new area and just because they’re aged or experienced, whatever word you want to call it but not old, doesn’t mean that they can’t still be very active and you’re seeing it today, these people are independently putting worms on and casting and catching fish and losing fish and laughing,” he said.
While at first it looked like fishing was the centre of the day, the afternoon quickly proved that there was a lot more beneath the surface.
For 85-year-old Josephine Fromm, it was a chance to walk down memory lane.
“My husband and I when we were going together we went trout fishing and then after we got married we went flounder fishing and anything else that we could find, travelled all around, we had the kids with us and everything,” she said.
She says she hasn’t been fishing in nearly 20 years and although her husband has now passed, sitting next to her daughter on Thursday she cast her line as if no time had passed.
“Oh I love it, I really love it,” she said.
Being on the water seemed to bring something different for everyone involved, but it also seemed to give each participant exactly what they were looking for.
Curtis White was out with his brother and nephew.
“I’ve been kind of stuck in the house for eight years,” he said.
“I suffered a stroke and I just didn’t feel like going out and getting amongst people so just recently started getting out, getting back in the swing of things, just kind of withdrawn so this is great for mental improvement.”
Fishing is something that he’s always done with his brother.
“Just to be here, to be in the nature and alive. I’ve had some close calls so I’m very fortunate just to be out and amongst people my age, [I’m] enjoying it,” he said.
At its core, the Fundy Winds Marsh is a 55-acre outdoor education area that mostly focuses on youth and wetland conservation according to owner and manager, Bill Barrow.
However, Thursday’s fishing trip brought together seniors from both New Brunswick and Nova Scotia
“It’s just awesome. They’re joking and having a good time. The sun has come out, it’s warmer now. We have the camp, it’s warm in there with some hot food so it’s all about the total picture,” said Barrow, who has been fishing for over 70 years.
“Fishing is great for developing good memories and there’s no better way to develop them then to get on a fishing pond with your buddy and cast out a worm.”
The pond is currently stocked with rainbow trout, which Barrow takes care of throughout the year.
“We’ve got an air turbine there which keeps oxygen flowing all year round and we have an artesian well, it’s only a couple of years old, so we have cold water going into it all year round,” he said.
“[It’s] really the perfect environment for our rainbow trout. As far as maintenance, even today we had to repair the air line so there’s always a little work and cleaning the work and so on, but it’s worth it. We have at least three family fish days a year.”
While the first Senior’s Fishing Adventure likely marked the end of this year’s season, those involved say it really marked the start of a new ongoing tradition.
White, who also runs outdoors with Mr. White, says it will get added to the growing list of activities he likes to offer to people.
“I had different people call and say look it was such short notice and they were away. In fact one of the lady’s fishing here today, her sister is away on a trip and she said had she of known she said I would have not gone,” he said.
“We have people here of all different situations and as far as how I feel when they’re here, I just look at their faces and it’s all I need.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Retirement confirmed: Team Canada captain Christine Sinclair hanging up her cleats
Canada captain Christine Sinclair, who is the world's all-time scorer with 190 international goals, is retiring from international soccer at the end of the year.
After 189 bodies were found in Colorado funeral home, evidence suggests families received fake ashes
A Colorado funeral home where 189 decaying bodies were discovered this month appears to have fabricated cremation records and may have given families fake ashes, according to information gathered by The Associated Press from customers and crematories.
DEVELOPING Breaking news updates: Israel bombards Gaza with airstrikes 2 weeks into the war against Hamas
Israel is bombarding Gaza and evacuating a sizable town near the Lebanese border in the latest sign of a potential ground invasion of Gaza that could trigger regional turmoil.
Jewish groups call on Trudeau to clarify Gaza blast comments, Canada won't comment on culpability
Facing calls to clarify his previous comments, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday the Canadian government is working 'rapidly' with allies to determine exactly what happened in the Gaza hospital blast that's become a point of contention amid the Israel-Hamas war.
White moose mama, baby captured on video in northern Ontario
A Timmins couple was out hunting partridge in the bush on Friday the 13th when they came across a rare sight, a 'spirit moose' and its calf.
Real images or fake news? How to avoid sharing misinformation on social media
As the war between Israel and Hamas rages on, fact-checkers have stressed the need to be careful when recirculating photos and videos seen on social media that purport to illustrate the violence on the ground.
'An embarrassment to the health-care system': Nurses reveal issues they see on the job
New data shows that errors are growing in Canadian hospitals, as one in 17 hospitalizations from March 2022 to March 2023 involved a patient experiencing harm, according to a new report..
Dutch king and queen are confronted by angry protesters on visit to a slavery museum in South Africa
Angry protesters in Cape Town confronted the king and queen of the Netherlands on Friday as they visited a museum that traces part of their country's 150-year involvement in slavery in South Africa.
Woman found following north-side Edmonton abduction, Amber Alert by police
A blind, non-verbal woman has been located a half-hour after Edmonton police issued an Amber Alert Thursday night warning she had been abducted from the city's north side.
Toronto
-
Midtown residents fear for their safety after alleged car thieves captured on video breaking into home to steal key fob
A number of residents in a midtown Toronto neighbourhood are sounding the alarm about what they described as a brazen and terrifying trend that has seen their homes being broken into by suspects with one objective in mind: stealing key fobs so they can take their vehicles.
-
One person dead, another injured after collision in Brampton
One person has been pronounced dead following a collision in Brampton Friday morning.
-
100 days in, Mayor Chow advances agenda but challenges loom at Toronto city hall
Olivia Chow says it's time for the display of congratulatory cards behind her desk in the mayor's office to be put away.
Calgary
-
Calgary legion damaged in Thursday night fire
Officials say a legion building in northwest Calgary suffered damage to its roof and attic following a fire on Thursday night.
-
Long-time Calgary MLA Moe Amery dead at 69
Moe Amery, a former Calgary MLA and father of Alberta's current justice minister, has died.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Is this why they call it 'fall'? Calgary expecting a 25 degree temp drop
After one week of above seasonal highs in Calgary, temperatures are expected to drop to well-below seasonal averages starting Monday.
Montreal
-
McGill halts French-language program as Quebec increases tuition fees
McGill University says it has been forced to postpone its announcement about a $50 million investment over five years to fund programs and services to encourage its community to learn or improve their French language skills.
-
Quebec eyes construction industry shakeup to boost housing, infrastructure projects
Provincial regulation certifies 25 construction trades in Quebec, and divisions between them are rigid -- a tradesperson can't do a stitch of work outside their distinct area of practice, leading to situations where several people may be required to complete seemingly simple work, like moving a wall, that involves multiple steps or skills.
-
Israel-Hamas war causing students to fear for safety on campuses
As the war between Israel and Hamas continues, tensions in Montreal are rising and that includes on college and university campuses. Many people feel unsafe at school and that freedom of speech is being threatened.
Edmonton
-
Woman found following north-side Edmonton abduction, Amber Alert by police
A blind, non-verbal woman has been located a half-hour after Edmonton police issued an Amber Alert Thursday night warning she had been abducted from the city's north side.
-
Alberta councillor facing criminal charges, has been banned from town hall
A councillor for the Town of Devon, just southwest of Edmonton, was in jail Thursday on multiple charges including making threats and criminal harassment.
-
Farmer rescued after being trapped in well north of Edmonton for nearly 8 hours
A farmer north of Edmonton considers himself lucky to have survived this harvest season. That's no joke about poor weather conditions and long hours in the combine.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Highway 17 reopened after fatal head-on crash in Espanola area
A 78-year-old resident from White River has died in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 17 in the Espanola area shortly after midnight Friday.
-
'Don't want pets to end up as wildlife food': Coyotes in Timmins causing concern
A fourth-generation Timmins trapper has some advice on dealing with the coyotes being spotted in a residential area that are causing concern among residents.
-
After 189 bodies were found in Colorado funeral home, evidence suggests families received fake ashes
A Colorado funeral home where 189 decaying bodies were discovered this month appears to have fabricated cremation records and may have given families fake ashes, according to information gathered by The Associated Press from customers and crematories.
London
-
Fire call to east London building following truck removal
London fire also said there is danger of the building collapsing, so a full closure in the area of Dundas Street and Hale Street remains in effect and people are asked to avoid the area.
-
Suspect name and description released, SIU combing through scene of police-involved shooting in Seaforth, Ont.
The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) was in Seaforth Thursday investigating the circumstances that led to a Huron County OPP officer shooting an alleged car thief.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Retirement confirmed: Team Canada captain Christine Sinclair hanging up her cleats
Canada captain Christine Sinclair, who is the world's all-time scorer with 190 international goals, is retiring from international soccer at the end of the year.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba premier eyes makeover at Crown corporation, a 'hug' for the public sector
One day after being sworn in as Manitoba's premier, Wab Kinew was looking at shaking up the board at a Crown corporation, changing some names in the senior bureaucracy and offering civil servants a virtual hug.
-
Northern Manitoba daycare centre damaged by fire: RCMP investigating
RCMP say a fire at a daycare centre in a northern Manitoba community is considered suspicious.
-
Manitoba seeing increased tourism spending, but decreased visitors
The tourism industry was one of the first causalities of the pandemic and one of the last to crawl out; however, Travel Manitoba now says there is cautious optimism moving forward.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Behind-the-scenes with air traffic controllers at the Ottawa International Airport
Friday is the International Day of the Air Traffic Controller. Nav Canada invited CTV News Ottawa to look at how it operates air navigation at the Ottawa International Airport.
-
Here is what you need to know about the Hwy. 417 closure this weekend
The Queensway is closed eastbound between Carling/Kirkwood and Metcalfe Street and westbound between Metcalfe/Catherine and Bronson Avenue until 6 a.m. Tuesday for construction.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Oct. 20-22
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
Saskatoon
-
Final reading of Sask. government's 'Parents' Bill of Rights' expected in legislature
The third and final reading of the provincial government’s ‘Parents’ Bill of Rights’ that would not allow a child under 16 to change their pronouns in school without parental consent is expected on Friday.
-
Saskatoon police searching for schoolyard needle dumper
Saskatoon police are looking for a suspect after receiving a number of reports that a person is intentionally dumping needles in school parks and playgrounds.
-
Sask. village says it won't have enough fresh water to last the winter
The northern village of Cumberland House has declared a state of emergency over a looming water shortage.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Retirement confirmed: Team Canada captain Christine Sinclair hanging up her cleats
Canada captain Christine Sinclair, who is the world's all-time scorer with 190 international goals, is retiring from international soccer at the end of the year.
-
Delays and rebuilding costs frustrate Lytton residents, province looking for solutions
The day after Lytton residents rallied against the delays and costs of rebuilding their community, the province is promising to look for solutions.
-
Canada issues non-essential travel advisory for Caribbean islands ahead of Tropical Storm Tammy
Friday morning the Canadian government issued a non-essential travel advisory to portions of the Caribbean due to risk of natural disaster.
Regina
-
Final reading of Sask. government's 'Parents' Bill of Rights' expected in legislature
The third and final reading of the provincial government’s ‘Parents’ Bill of Rights’ that would not allow a child under 16 to change their pronouns in school without parental consent is expected on Friday.
-
Secure the building modes lifted at Regina schools, suspect in custody, police say
Regina police say secure the building modes at Balfour Collegiate and Glen Elm Community School have been lifted and a suspect is now in custody.
-
Real images or fake news? How to avoid sharing misinformation on social media
As the war between Israel and Hamas rages on, fact-checkers have stressed the need to be careful when recirculating photos and videos seen on social media that purport to illustrate the violence on the ground.
Vancouver Island
-
Man charged in Victoria arson spree facing 2 more arson charges in Nanaimo
A 42-year-old man who is in police custody facing four counts of arson in the Victoria area is now facing two new arson charges in Nanaimo.
-
New supportive housing facility for young adults to open in Victoria, replacing 'Tiny Town'
A new supportive housing facility in Victoria for young adults is finally opening its doors, after being delayed by contract negotiations.
-
Atmospheric river passes in southern B.C., but area rivers still rising
Rainfall warnings across Vancouver Island and the inner south coast have lifted in most areas, but the effects of British Columbia's first atmospheric river of autumn could take a little longer to ease.