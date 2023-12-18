Seniors in N.S. can apply for assistance to live at home

Some seniors in Nova Scotia may be able to apply to a new government pilot program to help them live more independently.

The program will pair seniors with a team of professionals to help the senior live and age at home, according to a news release from the Government of Nova Scotia.

Through pilot projects like this one, people can help seniors be more independent, says Barbara Adams, minister of seniors and long-term care, in the release.

“We know that seniors want to stay in their homes and the communities they helped to build and shape,” she says. “In many cases, this can be achieved with some simple changes to their homes and day-to-day activities.”

The Nova Scotia government plans to invest $2 million in the pilot project, which is called Community Aging in Place, Advancing Better Living for Elders (CAPABLE).

The project will be available in three communities: Kings County, the Halifax peninsula, and the Preston area.

In each community, the CAPABLE team will include a nurse, an occupational therapist and a roster of handy workers, the government says.

The team will determine, based on the senior and the senior’s home, which accommodations are necessary. This can include recommending exercises to “improve strength and mobility,” or adjusting the layout of things in the home, like frequently used items and furniture. The team may also make the home more accessible, for example, by raising toilet seats and installing grab bars and lever faucets, the release says.

HOW TO APPLY

The project will select 300 seniors in total, 100 for each area.

“The CAPABLE pilot will be delivered by VON Nova Scotia, which will work with community organizations to identify and refer local seniors,” the news release says.

Applications are already open for people in Cherry Brook, Lake Noon, North Preston, East Preston, and the surrounding area, the news release says. People in Kings County and the Halifax peninsula should be able to apply in early 2024, the government says.

Seniors can qualify if they:

are 65 or older

have physical or mobility challenges

have a net income of $85,000 or less or receive income assistance, the Province’s heating assistance rebate, or the guaranteed income supplement from Service Canada.

To apply, people can call 1-888-925-6101 or go to this website.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.