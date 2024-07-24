Sentencing hearing begins for N.S. youth accused in school stabbing that injured two
A sentencing hearing began Wednesday for the youth charged in a knife attack at a Halifax-area high school in March 2023.
The youth, who is now 16-years-old, was originally charged with two-counts of attempted murder but has since pleaded guilty to two-counts of aggravated assault.
A court order is banning the publication of any information that could identify the youth and any details of the testimony from the forensic child psychologist who took the witness stand Wednesday morning.
The judge said the publication ban on the doctor’s testimony was needed to protect the privacy and health information of the youth and his family and to not interfere in the rehabilitation process of the young person.
“There are no reasonable alternatives to the publication ban,” said Judge Elizabeth Buckle.
Dr. Jose Mejia, a forensic psychologist at the IWK, was the first to testify at the sentencing hearing and shared details from his report and conversations he shared with the youth.
Mejia described his clinical interactions with the teenager, who he has met with more than 20 times since the stabbing incident that occurred at Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford, N.S., last year.
According to a statement of facts previously submitted to the court, the teenaged student was called to the school’s vice-principal’s office to discuss posters that had been put up around school.
The statement of facts says the teen told the vice-principal his life was over, took out a knife and stabbed him twice.
A school administrator was also stabbed when the teen ran out of the office, according to the statement.
The teenager was also injured after stabbing himself before Halifax police arrested him outside the high school.
The youth appeared in court today, wearing a dress shirt with blue jeans and running shoes.
He sat next to his lawyer with his head down for most of the morning’s proceedings, doodling with a blue pen on yellow legal notepad.
On the stand, Dr. Mejia’s spoke about the youth’s personality and his behaviour traits and what events led up to the violent attack in the vice-principal’s office.
The court will hear next from witnesses and victims who have submitted statements to the court.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Male, female killed, 2 others injured in 'gun battle' outside Toronto plaza: police
Two people are dead and two others suffered serious injuries following a shooting that police have described as a 'gun battle' outside a plaza in Scarborough, Ont. early Wednesday morning.
Canada's envoy to NYC called to testify about $9M condo purchase on 'Billionaires' Row'
Canada's Consul General in New York will have to explain the government's decision to buy a $9 million condo in Manhattan's famous 'Billionaires' Row,' to a parliamentary committee.
These athletes have been named Canada's Olympic flag-bearers
Decorated sprinter Andre De Grasse and Olympic weightlifting champion Maude Charron will carry Canada's flag into the opening ceremonies of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris on Friday.
Prince Harry says lawsuits against U.K. press 'central piece' in family breakdown
Prince Harry, speaking in clips published on Wednesday from a new documentary, said his legal battles with Britain's tabloid press have contributed to the breakdown of his relationship with the royal family.
Trump rally gunman looked online for information about Kennedy assassination, FBI director says
FBI Director Christopher Wray told lawmakers on Wednesday that a laptop tied to the Trump rally gunman included a Google search of 'How far away was Oswald from Kennedy?'
Bank of Canada cuts interest rate, signals more to come if inflation keeps dropping
The Bank of Canada has decreased its policy interest rate for the second consecutive time and signalled more cuts are coming if inflation continues to ease.
Celine Dion at the Olympics? Singer in Paris 'not a coincidence'
Céline Dion's presence in Paris a few days before the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games is 'not a coincidence,' said French Minister for Sport and the Olympic and Paralympic Games Amélie Oudéa-Castéra.
2 Canadians being 'sent home immediately,' removed from Olympic team after drone incident
An analyst and an assistant coach with Canada Soccer are being removed from the Canadian Olympic Team and 'sent home immediately,' according to the Canadian Olympic Committee.
Privacy commissioner probing customers' claims they can't delete PC Optimum accounts
The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada has opened an investigation into allegations that some Loblaw customers have been unable to delete their PC Optimum accounts.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Male, female killed, 2 others injured in 'gun battle' outside Toronto plaza: police
Two people are dead and two others suffered serious injuries following a shooting that police have described as a 'gun battle' outside a plaza in Scarborough, Ont. early Wednesday morning.
-
Toronto under severe thunderstorm watch, downpours of 50 mm per hour possible
Toronto and much of the surrounding area are under a severe thunderstorm watch Wednesday.
-
These athletes have been named Canada's Olympic flag-bearers
Decorated sprinter Andre De Grasse and Olympic weightlifting champion Maude Charron will carry Canada's flag into the opening ceremonies of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris on Friday.
Calgary
-
Wildfire north of Calgary prompts evacuation alert, highway closures
A wildfire is prompting evacuations and highway closures north of Calgary.
-
Air quality advisory issued for Calgary amid smoke
An air quality advisory has been issued for Calgary due to wildfire smoke.
-
Central Alberta couple wins $5M on Lotto 6-49
A central Alberta couple has won $5 million on Lotto 6-49.
Edmonton
-
Stan Bowman named Edmonton Oilers general manager
Former Chicago Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman was announced as the Edmonton Oilers' general manager and executive vice president of hockey operations Wednesday morning.
-
Wildfire evacuees ordered to leave Jasper find relief after long journey to safety
Some wildfire evacuees who were trapped in traffic for hours while leaving Jasper National Park say they are feeling relieved to have found safety.
-
Premier says fine-tuning needed for alert system after miscommunicated Jasper evacuation timing
Alberta's premier says changes are needed to the province's emergency alert system after incorrect information was shared about the Jasper evacuation on Monday night.
Montreal
-
Environmental activists disrupt access to Montreal-Trudeau Airport
Environmental activists calling for an end to all new fossil fuel projects are disrupting access to Montreal-Trudeau International Airport.
-
Tornado warning issued west of Montreal
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a tornado warning for Lachute, Que. as thunderstorms are set to roll in through southwestern Quebec.
-
Residents of townhouse development say they bought homes because of the surrounding greenspace, now it's being destroyed
A group of residents in a Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue townhouse development say they thought they were living in a protected greenspace until bulldozers came in. Now they claim they bought something the builder couldn't deliver.
Ottawa
-
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH Tornado warning issued for area east of Ottawa, severe thunderstorm watch issued for the capital
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Ottawa, warning the capital could see "torrential downpours with 50 mm (of rain) falling within an hour."
-
Hamilton woman facing charges after confrontation with demonstrators: Ottawa police
The Ottawa Police Service says a 65-year-old Hamilton, Ont. woman is facing criminal charges after an alleged confrontation with demonstrators in Ottawa last weekend.
-
Meet eastern Ontario's newest millionaires
Kelly and Daniel Veilleux of Wendover won $2.5 million in the Lotto 6/49 Classic Jackpot on July 3. The couple had one of two winning tickets to share the $5 million prize.
London
-
Vigil to be held for 17-year-old victim of intimate partner violence
On July 16, emergency responders were called to a domestic disturbance on Wellesley Crescent after two people were stabbed by a man.
-
Interest rate cut offers relief and hope for some Londoners
Today's rate cut by the Bank of Canada has perked the ears of some Londoners looking to enter the real estate market.
-
Young man pleads guilty to impaired causing death in crash that killed 11-year-old St. Thomas boy
For the first time since losing their 11-year-old son, the family of Aiden Curtis of St. Thomas got a look at the man who caused his death.
Barrie
-
House under construction significantly damaged in suspected arson, suspects wanted
Provincial police are investigating a suspected arson involving three suspects after a house fire in Adjala-Tosorontio.
-
Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts chilly fall across Simcoe County
We may be in the dog days of summer, but according to the latest forecast from the Old Farmers' Almanac, chilly weather is right around the corner for Simcoe County and surrounding areas.
-
Female allegedly assaulted in moving vehicle by suspect with brass knuckles
Police in Owen Sound arrested two people following an alleged assault in a moving vehicle that sent one individual to the hospital.
Northern Ontario
-
Pennsylvania state police commissioner reveals stunning details about Trump shooting
A local law enforcement commissioner revealed during a House Homeland Security hearing on Tuesday stunning new details about the security failures that led to the near assassination of Donald Trump, raising more questions for the embattled U.S. Secret Service.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Canadian company at the centre of alleged international pyramid scheme: authorities
Foreign governments say hundreds of thousands of people in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka lost savings to a company headquartered in Canada. This investigation from the IJF and CTV News shines a new light on how Canadian shell companies and registries were used to pull off the scheme.
-
2 Canadians being 'sent home immediately,' removed from Olympic team after drone incident
An analyst and an assistant coach with Canada Soccer are being removed from the Canadian Olympic Team and 'sent home immediately,' according to the Canadian Olympic Committee.
Kitchener
-
Ontario starting consultations on adding lice, insomnia and more to list of ailments patients can get treatment for at pharmacies
The Ontario government says it is starting consultations on adding 14 more common ailments to the list of health issues that Ontarians can get treatment for at a pharmacy.
-
Twelve whooping cough cases confirmed in Brantford-Brant
The Brant County Health Unit has identified at least 12 confirmed cases of pertussis in Brantford-Brant.
-
Bank of Canada cuts interest rate, signals more to come if inflation keeps dropping
The Bank of Canada has decreased its policy interest rate for the second consecutive time and signalled more cuts are coming if inflation continues to ease.
Windsor
-
Matthew House in need of skilled trades volunteers
Matthew House in Windsor Is looking for financial and sweat equity support to help with some recent renovations.
-
Bank of Canada cuts interest rate, signals more to come if inflation keeps dropping
The Bank of Canada has decreased its policy interest rate for the second consecutive time and signalled more cuts are coming if inflation continues to ease.
-
CKPS warns of illegality surrounding magic mushrooms
Chatham-Kent Police Service is reminding the public about the illegality of magic mushrooms after a new business opened in the region.
Winnipeg
-
Elementary school in Thompson goes up in flames
An elementary school in Thompson, Man., has gone up in flames on Wednesday.
-
Sentencing date set for Jeremy Skibicki
A sentencing date has been set for a Manitoba serial killer.
-
Mayes out of mayor's inner circle following shuffle
Mayor Scott Gillingham has shuffled his inner circle.
Regina
-
Increased police presence reported in Alida, Sask.
Saskatchewan RCMP are reporting an increased police presence in the village of Alida.
-
Cases of Dutch Elm disease confirmed in Regina, city reports
Crews working with the City of Regina will be removing several trees in the Cathedral area due to an outbreak of Dutch Elm Disease (DED).
-
Swimmer happy to represent Parkland region in Sask. Summer Games
More than 1,800 athletes and coaches will be in the border City of Lloydminster this week to compete in the bi-yearly Saskatchewan Summer Games.
Saskatoon
-
'Ash was raining down': Saskatoon couple among thousands forced to flee Jasper
Multiple wildfires in Jasper National Park forced a Saskatoon couple to evacuate the park on Monday night.
-
Saskatoon police say woman pulled a knife when confronted about theft
A 25-year-old Saskatoon woman faces armed robbery charges after police say she brandished a knife when confronted by staff members at an Idylwyld Drive business on Tuesday.
-
Saskatoon police arrest two teens for robbing a lemonade stand
Saskatoon police have arrested two teenage boys after they robbed a seven-year-old girl's lemonade stand.
Vancouver
-
B.C. blanketed by smoke as more than 400 wildfires burn
Wildfires burning in British Columbia cast much of the province, including southern Vancouver Island, under a pall of smoke Wednesday, prompting Environment Canada to issue a special air quality statement for the region.
-
Man dead, suspect at large after stabbing in Surrey, B.C.
One man is dead and the perpetrator is at large following a stabbing Tuesday night in the Newton area of Surrey, B.C.
-
Wildfire team focuses on containment line around destructive B.C. wildfire
British Columbia's wildfire service is working to create containment lines around an "aggressive" blaze that has already destroyed at least six homes.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. blanketed by smoke as more than 400 wildfires burn
Wildfires burning in British Columbia cast much of the province, including southern Vancouver Island, under a pall of smoke Wednesday, prompting Environment Canada to issue a special air quality statement for the region.
-
Bank of Canada cuts interest rate, signals more to come if inflation keeps dropping
The Bank of Canada has decreased its policy interest rate for the second consecutive time and signalled more cuts are coming if inflation continues to ease.
-
Man dead, suspect at large after stabbing in Surrey, B.C.
One man is dead and the perpetrator is at large following a stabbing Tuesday night in the Newton area of Surrey, B.C.
Kelowna
-
2 dead after serious crash on Highway 1 in B.C. Interior
Two people are dead after a serious crash that shut down Highway 1 near Sorrento, B.C. Saturday morning.
-
Structures lost to Shetland Creek wildfire as more heat, thunderstorms strike parts of B.C.
The number of wildfires in British Columbia has flared as more lightning storms bring the potential for further fire starts.
-
How B.C.'s firefighting smokejumpers take 'ultra-extreme and make it seem mundane'
Standing on the edge of an open aircraft hatch, a smokejumper in a pale yellow suit steadies himself before rocking back then swinging out the door and vanishing as gravity takes over.