Service reduction in Canadian cities can lead to transit 'death spiral': researcher
Canadian cities should be nimble and prioritize service if they want to sustain and strengthen public transit systems in a time of declining ridership and labour challenges, a transit researcher says.
While cities like Montreal and Halifax are reducing bus routes to save money or deal with staff shortages, a transit and rail research consultant and postdoctoral fellow at the University of Toronto says these decisions contribute to a transportation "death spiral."
"There are two negative feedback loops going on in transit," Willem Klumpenhouwer said in a recent interview. When routes are cut and transit is less frequent or convenient, ridership declines. When there are fewer riders paying fares, cities lose income and are inclined to further reduce routes.
"Then you have a death spiral, as people call it," he said.
This same cycle is affecting transit labour, Klumpenhouwer said, because as transit operators leave the job, remaining staff are asked to work more hours. "That leads to higher attrition and less hiring, so there's that same feedback loop."
Shane O'Leary, president of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 508, which represents transit operators in Halifax, said the city has been losing staff at an unprecedented rate over the past year as workers deal with extended work hours and frustrated transit riders who are upset by service reductions.
O'Leary gave the example of someone on their way to work who's waiting for a bus that doesn't show up as scheduled.
"Now I'm dealing with possibly being late to work or I'm worrying about child care, and who do I take it out on?" he said.
"Obviously I take it out on the transit operator because they're the first one I see and I blame it on them. That's what happens," he said, calling it a "vicious cycle."
The union president said interactions with angry transit users make the job harder on operators, many of whom are working 60 to 70 hours a week to manage ongoing staffing shortages.
A spokesperson with the City of Halifax said that beginning this week three routes have been suspended, while three others are being adjusted, and trips are being cut from 30 routes. Maggie-Jane Spray said in an email that the service cuts have been developed with "consideration to both employee and passenger impact."
Spray said that these reductions will permit transit to be more consistent and "allow passengers to better plan their trips, but it will also reduce workloads and stress for employees to improve retention."
O'Leary said the city could improve recruitment and retention by raising wages and improving job conditions -- "not by making transit more inconvenient for the passengers."
Halifax pays its transit operators $21.45 per hour for training and $22.88 per hour in the first year of work, which rises to a maximum hourly pay of $28.61 after four years. Operators who drive the city's accessible buses make about $2 less an hour, O'Leary added.
In Montreal, the city's transit agency said in January it would readjust some of its schedules because of the "current context," adding that it could no longer guarantee a wait time of 10 minutes or less between buses on any of its lines during rush hour.
Last week, the Societe de Transport de Montreal announced it was planning to reduce expenses by $18 million, but it said the cuts wouldn't affect service.
Toronto's budget, which was approved in mid-February, proposed a five per cent cut in transit service compared to last year, or a nine per cent cut compared to pre-pandemic levels. Critics said that decision was at odds with efforts to bring back ridership and make the system safer.
Former mayor John Tory, who resigned shortly after seeing his budget through, defended the plan by pointing out it increases the city's subsidy to the Toronto Transit Commission by $53 million and that service levels remain above ridership, which he said the budget estimates is about 73 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.
Klumpenhouwer said that just about all Canadian cities saw a dramatic drop in ridership because of COVID-19, adding that many cities are still seeing fewer riders than prior to the pandemic. The drop in transit use is likely tied to adjusted commuting habits and the shift to remote work, and he said transit agencies should rejig routes accordingly.
"We need to think about how we get trips going elsewhere and that's the tricky part, because it requires you to redesign your network a little bit," he said.
It's common for cities to prioritize routes that take many people to a central location, like a downtown. To encourage new transit habits, Klumpenhouwer said, routes should instead focus on a model that supports people travelling to a wider range of locations.
"The theory says this should result in increased ridership, but it will take time and the question is how much financial flexibility an agency has to do that kind of thing," Klumpenhouwer said.
The researcher said that an exception to this trend is Brampton, Ont., where there are even more transit users now than there were in 2019 and early 2020.
"They do the important things," Klumpenhouwer said of the city.
"They run frequent service that's on a grid, making it easy to get from one place to another. They've got transit priority lanes, and really all the fundamentals in place."
He said the city is an example of successful public transit, adding that its model allows residents to rely on the service.
"The No. 1 thing to get more people to ride is to just run more service."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2023.
With files from Morgan Lowrie in Montreal and Jordan Omstead in Toronto.
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Service reduction in Canadian cities can lead to transit 'death spiral': researcher
Canadian cities should be nimble and prioritize service if they want to sustain and strengthen public transit systems in a time of declining ridership and labour challenges, a transit researcher says.
Sask. man left with huge medical bills after insurer denies coverage following stroke in Arizona
The family of a Saskatchewan man who suffered a stroke in Arizona says he racked up hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical bills after his insurance company denied coverage.
Official UFO study launched in Canada; here's what it hopes to achieve
The Canadian government's top scientist has launched a study into UFOs and will release a public report by mid-2024. Outlined in a February 2023 PowerPoint presentation obtained by CTVNews.ca, the study seeks to understand how unidentified aerial phenomena reports are handled in Canada, and to offer recommendations for improvements if needed.
Cardiologists weigh in on whether COVID-19 or vaccines pose a greater risk of heart problems
A growing body of research is showing links between COVID-19 and heart-related problems, particularly in young people. Despite misinformation that claims otherwise, cardiologists still say the virus poses a greater risk of cardiac issues than the vaccine.
Should I delete TikTok? Cybersecurity experts explain what the federal ban could mean for everyday users
Amid Canada's decision to ban the social media app TikTok from government-issued mobile devices, cybersecurity and privacy experts explain how the ban highlights pre-existing concerns for the safety of personal data since the beginning of the digital age.
Head-on train crash in Greece kills 36, injures at least 85
A head-on collision between a passenger train and a freight train flattened carriages, killed at least 36 people and injured some 85, Greek officials said Wednesday. Before dawn the next day, rescuers searched through twisted, smoking wreckage for survivors. What appeared to be the third carriage lay atop the clumped remains of the first two.
Suspect in random Toronto attack that killed former CBC journalist surrenders to police
A suspect wanted in connection with the death of a long-time CBC journalist has been arrested and charged with manslaughter after he turned himself in to police.
Increased illegal crossings from Canada straining U.S. Border Patrol, official says during exclusive ride-along
A sharp increase in illegal crossings from Canada into the U.S. has an understaffed northern U.S. Border Patrol under new strain, staff say.
TikTok ban should make companies review social media, device policies, experts say
The federal government's move to ban TikTok on its phones should make companies think twice about their data policies and consider blocking the app on its own devices, academics say.
Toronto
-
Historic Toronto theatre slated for demolition to make way for 76-storey tower
A downtown Toronto theatre built more than a century ago has been slated for demolition.
-
Potentially powerful snowstorm tracking towards Ontario
Parts of Ontario are on track to be hit with yet another potentially significant snowstorm this week.
-
Shelter in place lifted, 5th suspect remains outstanding in Niagara Region shooting
Four suspects are in police custody and a fifth remains outstanding following a shooting at a residence in Niagara Region.
Calgary
-
Alberta, Calgary governments outlaw TikTok
The Government of Alberta and the City of Calgary are joining Quebec, Ottawa and others in banning TikTok on their devices.
-
What funding is earmarked for the City of Calgary in the UCP's 2023 provincial budget?
The UCP's provincial budget commitment to Calgary has a high focus on transportation projects and health care. The majority of funding in the budget is not new money, but a recommitment to money previously announced.
-
Calgary Chamber, U of C enthusiastic about provincial investments, hopeful for more dollars
It didn't take long Tuesday evening for some Calgary institutions to express enthusiasm for investments promised in the United Conservative Party's 2023 provincial budget – and to remind that more will be needed.
Montreal
-
Vermont officials investigating after man dies crossing border from Quebec
Vermont State Police are investigating after a man collapsed and died shortly after crossing the border into the United States from Quebec on foot last week. U.S. border patrol agents spotted Jose Leos Cervantes, 45, and two other people crossing the border into Holland, Vt., at about 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 19, Detective Trooper Jason Danielsen said in a news release.
-
Quebec government finds 74 per cent of businesses make language errors on public signage
No less than three-quarters of businesses do not respect the standards of written French in their public signage in Quebec, according to the Office quebecois de la langue francaise (OQLF).
-
'It's been a nightmare': Work on Ile-aux-Tourtes bridge causing traffic headaches
Preliminary work to replace the aging Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge has begun, but there is growing frustration among drivers who say the project is costing them too much time and money.
Edmonton
-
Alberta budget surplus slides by $2B, investments in safety and health continue
Alberta's 2023 budget continues affordability measures and targeted investments in public safety, healthcare, and education as the projected surplus declined by $2 billion for 2022-23.
-
$23B capital budget: What Alberta is and isn't planning to build, fix and improve
Alberta is planning to spend about $23 billion of its $205-billion budget over the next three years on capital projects including billions on roads, hospitals and affordable housing.
-
Oilers acquire Ekholm from Nashville for Barrie, Schaefer, 1st rounder
The Edmonton Oilers beefed up their blueline Tuesday afternoon by bringing in 6'4" defenceman Mattias Ekholm from the Nashville Predators.
Northern Ontario
-
Police testify on early stages of Sweeney murder investigation, first suspect
Testifying on Tuesday morning, two former officers with the then Sudbury Regional Police described their involvement with the Renee Sweeney investigation as the murder trial continues.
-
Sudbury ski club unveils new facility
Mother Nature was on the side of skiers in Sudbury on Tuesday, just in time for the grand opening of the Adanac Ski Club's new headquarters.
-
'Do not consume': Recall issued for specific brand of chocolate
A specific brand of chocolate sold in Ontario has been recalled due to an undeclared ingredient.
London
-
Cardiologists weigh in on whether COVID-19 or vaccines pose a greater risk of heart problems
A growing body of research is showing links between COVID-19 and heart-related problems, particularly in young people. Despite misinformation that claims otherwise, cardiologists still say the virus poses a greater risk of cardiac issues than the vaccine.
-
Increased illegal crossings from Canada straining U.S. Border Patrol, official says during exclusive ride-along
A sharp increase in illegal crossings from Canada into the U.S. has an understaffed northern U.S. Border Patrol under new strain, staff say.
-
Will more police officers make London safer?
“Our citizens do not feel safe today,” Councillor Steve Lehman told a council committee on Tuesday. Lehman was arguing in favour of a funding request by London, Ont. police to hire 20 additional police officers and four full-time civilian staff in 2023.
Winnipeg
-
Month after finishing home build, owners told to scrap plans due to administrative error
A month after finishing their newly built home complete with a basement suite, a Manitoba couple has been told to scrap their plans due to an administrative error made by the rural municipality.
-
Manitoba launches strategy to end homelessness that adds hundreds of housing units
Manitoba has set out a plan to tackle homelessness that includes creating hundreds of new social housing units and implementing more services to deal with the complex issue that worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
'Deeply-rooted emotional wounds': Family of woman killed in assault left shocked and angry
The family of a woman who died from an assault on O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation is working to keep her memory alive, and is calling for resources to put an end to violence in their community.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa housing committee's delay of project due to parking complaint draws backlash
Ottawa's housing committee is facing criticism after a proposed development in Orléans that includes dozens of affordable housing units was delayed due to a lack of parking spaces.
-
Ottawa St. Patrick's Day parade cancelled due to lack of volunteers, money
Ottawa's St. Patrick's Day parade, a decades-long tradition, has been cancelled due to a lack of volunteers and funding.
-
Ottawa sees 15 cm of snow Tuesday
The significant snowfall that has coated Ottawa and the area with about 15 cm of snow.
Saskatoon
-
Family of Saskatoon man with Down syndrome fighting to keep him out of locked long-term care ward
Cory Kadlec has Down syndrome. He was living in a care home, but in June he was taken to Royal University Hospital because he was having seizures.
-
'We are expecting delays': Saskatoon businesses say drawn-out bridge construction will hurt sales
Saskatoon motorists should prepare for traffic delays as crews begin construction on one of the most travelled stretches of road in the city.
-
Sask. man left with huge medical bills after insurer denies coverage following stroke in Arizona
The family of a Saskatchewan man who suffered a stroke in Arizona says he racked up hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical bills after his insurance company denied coverage.
Vancouver
-
'A very isolated incident': B.C. dealership responds to complaints about electric vehicle purchases
Car dealer Go Auto confirmed there were “some challenges” with the sale of electric vehicles after it took over ownership of Dams Ford Lincoln on the Langley Bypass, but said it is actively resolving those issues.
-
'I hope it's the end of it': Late winter snowstorm slams Metro Vancouver
Just when the days were getting longer and people were dreaming of spring, a late-winter storm slammed the South Coast.
-
More snow in store for B.C.'s South Coast, Environment Canada says
Just hours after snowfall warnings were lifted on the Lower Mainland, residents are being told there's more winter weather in store.
Regina
-
Sask. man left with huge medical bills after insurer denies coverage following stroke in Arizona
The family of a Saskatchewan man who suffered a stroke in Arizona says he racked up hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical bills after his insurance company denied coverage.
-
Here's how much Regina Catalyst Committee's proposed projects could cost
Regina’s Catalyst Committee is proposing five projects to be built in the city in the coming years, ranging in price from about $20 million to $172 million.
-
'My heart needs to heal properly': Court hears impact statements during sentencing submissions for Dillon Whitehawk
Dillon Whitehawk sat still, staring straight ahead in the courtroom as he listened to the loved ones of Keesha Bitternose detail the pain he's caused them.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. making prescription contraceptives free this year
The B.C. government says it will be the first province in Canada to make prescription contraceptives free for all residents.
-
Pacheedaht requests $24M for new school so students can skip lengthy commute
A remote community on southwest Vancouver Island has requested funding for a new school, so students can avoid a treacherous commute.
-
'Difficult news': Sidney-Anacortes ferry not restarting until 2030
An international ferry that connects Vancouver Island with the U.S. will not be restarting operations anytime soon.