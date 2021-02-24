HALIFAX -- Like many organizations, Habitat for Humanity in Fredericton, N.B. has faced new challenges over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The non-profit organization works with the goal of making sure everyone has a safe place to live. They’ve housed 42 New Brunswick families to date and plan to build seven new homes for deserving families in Fredericton, Oromocto, Minto, and Edmundston.

"The need for us to be building affordable homes is, like I said, even more important because at the end of the day we don't need to make a profit, we need to make it work," said Perry Kendall, the CEO with Habitat for Humanity Fredericton Area.

Kendall says completing the project may be a challenge, but it's a challenge their willing to take on.

"Is it going to require some further innovation in how we do what we do? No question about it," said Kendall.

The not-for-profit has faced many challenges due to the ongoing pandemic, including a decrease in funding and volunteers at a time when affordable housing is needed most.

"Now more than ever before, families really need the safety and security of an affordable home," said April Veno-Munn, operations manager at Habitat for Humanity Fredericton Area.

Michelle Noseworthy knows first-hand how important Habitat for Humanity is. Thanks to the organization, she and her six children recently moved into their new home in Oromocto, N.B.

"Being able to breathe again, being able to put down roots, we can plant flowers and bulbs and we are going to still be there to see them come up next year," said Noseworthy.

Noseworthy says she now does what she can to pay it forward to others in need.

"Now we have the opportunity to pitch in and help with other builds," said Noseworthy. "One of the highlights for us is being able to meet the other families and to help them, and be able to give back."

Habitat for Humanity doesn't plan to stop after the seven homes are completed. They say they are already fundraising so even more people can have a house to call home.