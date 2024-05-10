Seven people charged following kidnapping, assault in Tobique First Nation: N.B. RCMP

RCMP say seven people have been arrested and charged in connection with a kidnapping and assault in Tobique First Nation, N.B.

According to a news release, members of the Tobique RCMP responded to a report of a kidnapping and assault in the community on the morning of April 29.

Police say a 54-year-old woman from Florenceville, N.B., was kidnapped at gun point, held against her will and assaulted. She was treated at hospital with significant, but non-life-threatening injuries, and has since been released.

RCMP says a search warrant was executed at a residence on Tobique First Nation on May 6.

Police say they have arrested seven individuals in connection with this incident.

Between May 6 and May 8, the following individuals appeared in Woodstock provincial court.

34-year-old Jacob Perley, of Tobique First Nation

27-year-old Preston Sockabasin, of Tobique First Nation

33-year-old Adam Perley, of Tobique First Nation

32-year-old Keagan Paul, of Tobique First Nation

33-year-old Ashley Paul, of Tobique First Nation

56-year-old Troy Pelkey of Tilley, N.B.

36-year-old Sheena Sappier, of Tobique First Nation

In total, 62 charges were laid. These charges ranged and varied depending on the involvement of each individual, and include:

kidnapping

extortion

assault

assault causing bodily harm

administering a noxious substance

forcible confinement

possession of a prohibited firearm

pointing a firearm

careless use of a firearm

All individuals are in custody, and are scheduled to return to court separately, beginning May 16.

The investigation is ongoing.

