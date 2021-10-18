Seven-year-old boy dies after being trapped under log near Southampton, N.S.

HALIFAX -

A seven-year-old boy has died after being pinned by a log on a road in Nova Scotia's Cumberland County.

Police say the child was out for a walk with his mother and was playing near an old log pile when one broke free and pinned him.

RCMP confirm a call came in around 3:30 p.m. Monday, reporting that a young child was trapped under a large log.

Police and several local fire and rescue crews responded to the scene -- near the snowmobile club in Southampton, N.S.

Emergency responders tried to resuscitate the child, but the child was pronounced deceased at the scene.