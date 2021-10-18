Seven-year-old boy dies after being trapped under log near Southampton, N.S.
A seven-year-old boy has died after being pinned by a log on a road in Nova Scotia's Cumberland County.
Police say the child was out for a walk with his mother and was playing near an old log pile when one broke free and pinned him.
RCMP confirm a call came in around 3:30 p.m. Monday, reporting that a young child was trapped under a large log.
Police and several local fire and rescue crews responded to the scene -- near the snowmobile club in Southampton, N.S.
Emergency responders tried to resuscitate the child, but the child was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Haiti gang wants US$17 million ransom for kidnapped American, Canadian missionaries: report
The gang that kidnapped a group of 17 American and Canadian missionaries in Haiti has asked for US$1 million each for their release, a top Haitian official said Monday, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Pfizer officially requests Health Canada approval for kids' COVID-19 shot
Pfizer has asked Health Canada to approve the first COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11 years old. It was authorized for people at least 16 years old last December, and for kids between 12 and 15 in May.
'We have made the impossible possible': Calgary, Edmonton celebrate mayoral firsts
Alberta's two major cities are set to make history in their mayoral races after Monday's municipal elections across the province.
Tk'emlúps te Secwepemc chief describes Trudeau visit as 'bittersweet'
Tk'emlúps te Secwepemc Chief Rosanne Casimir told Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that his visit to the First Nation community Monday is 'bittersweet' following his notable absence from their ceremony to recognize the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Albertans voice their opinion on federal equalization payments
As polls in the Alberta municipal elections are set to close, voters in the province have also been given the chance to voice their opinions on federal equalization payments.
Train riders held up phones as woman was raped, Philadelphia police say
A man charged with raping a woman on a commuter train just outside of Philadelphia harassed her for more than 40 minutes while multiple people held up their phones to seemingly record the assault without intervening, authorities said.
MEC is bringing back its old logo
Outdoors retailer Mountain Equipment Co. is ditching its square green logo in favour of the mountain peak design that adorned its stores for decades until 2013, part of a push to refocus on sales of outdoors activities products.
China drafts law to punish parents for children's bad behaviour
China's parliament will consider legislation to punish parents if their young children exhibit 'very bad behaviour' or commit crimes.
Why COVID-19 boosters weren't tweaked to better match variants
More COVID-19 booster shots may be on the way -- but when it's your turn, you'll get an extra dose of the original vaccine, not one updated to better match the extra-contagious delta variant. And that has some experts wondering if the booster campaign is a bit of a missed opportunity to target delta and its likely descendants.
Toronto
-
Captured Toronto rapper Top5 wanted revenge for brother's murder, U.S. Attorney says
The Toronto rapper who was wanted for murder before he was arrested earlier this month in Los Angeles is a member of a criminal gang who organized a botched hit trying to target his brother's killer, according to documents unsealed in an American extradition hearing.
-
Ontario police watchdog clears officer in death of man swept over Niagara Falls
Ontario's police watchdog has cleared a Niagara Parks Police Service officer of criminal wrongdoing in the death of a man who went over the Niagara Falls waterfall in June.
-
Doug Ford asked to apologize over 'divisive' comments about immigrants
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is being asked to apologize for 'divisive' comments made on Monday about immigrants coming to Ontario 'to collect the dole.'
Calgary
-
Jyoti Gondek elected as Calgary's first female mayor
Jyoti Gondek has been declared as Calgary's next mayor.
-
Election 2021: Calgary city council results by ward
Monday is more than a mayoral race. There are also 14 council seats up for grabs, including nine that will see new council members elected, (plus a new mayor). Here's a rundown on the results as they roll in:
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Blustery and seasonal in Calgary
Clearing cloud and fair for Tuesday in Calgary.
Edmonton
-
Amarjeet Sohi elected Edmonton's 36th mayor, 4 incumbent councillors defeated
Amarjeet Sohi won a sizable victory in Edmonton's mayoral race, while incumbent city councillors had a mixed night.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Unofficial results: Esslinger upset by Rutherford in close Anirniq race
Incumbent councillor Bev Esslinger lost her seat in Edmonton’s Anirniq ward to newcomer Erin Rutherford Monday night.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Rice wins narrow race against Hoyle in Ipiihkoohkanipiaohtsi, according to final counts
Just dozens of votes separate the councillor-elect in Ward Ipiihkoohkanipiaohtsi and her closest competitor, Rhiannon Hoyle.
Montreal
-
Montreal boy, 16, fatally stabbed outside his school; police seek three teen suspects
Montreal police are looking for multiple suspects after a teenager was fatally stabbed near his school in Cote-des-Neiges Monday afternoon, staggering inside to seek help.
-
Armoured car held up and robbed in Montreal, police investigating
Two employees of an armoured car company were assaulted and robbed late Monday evening in Montreal's north end by a pair of thieves who fled with an undetermined amount of money.
-
Montreal mayor, fire department pay tribute to firefighter who died during rescue operation
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante and the Montreal Fire Department paid tribute to Pierre Lacroix on Monday after his body was retrieved from the St. Lawrence River, where he died performing a water rescue.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Oct. 19, 2021
The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021.
-
Search continues for Shopify exec reported missing in Ottawa
The family of an Ottawa man who has been missing since Thursday is offering a $10,000 reward for tips that lead to him being found.
-
Ottawa's LRT to remain offline until early November
Ottawa's Confederation Line LRT will remain shut down for at least another two weeks, possibly more, according to a new memo from city staff.
London
-
Rate of active cases in school aged children dropping
Recent data from the Middlesex-London Health Unit shows that the number of active cases in school aged children has dropped significantly as case numbers in general have declined over recent weeks.
-
London, Ont. mayor filing complaint against fellow council member
The Mayor of London says he will be filing a complaint with the integrity commissioner against a fellow member of city council.
-
Murder trial underway in brutal stabbing death
The jury at the second-degree murder trial of Karl Hallman, 30, heard how a night of socializing in January of 2019 turned violent.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man charged with attempted murder
Greater Sudbury Police have charged a 32-year-old man with attempted murder following a series of violent events early Saturday morning.
-
Restaurants will need subsidies to survive winter says industry group
A foodservice industry group is calling for a continuation of wage and rent subsidy programs as restaurants look to rebound from COVID-19 restrictions. Restaurants Canada said eight out of 10 establishments across the country will need help getting through the fall and winter seasons.
-
Town of Smooth Rock Falls opens industrial park to attract new businesses
Smooth Rock Falls is excited about the dozens of new families who've moved to its town and is looking forward to more relocating here with the opening of a new industrial park where a forestry company once operated.
Winnipeg
-
Steinbach pastor arrested on outstanding warrant, church says
The pastor of a church near Steinbach has been arrested after attending and organizing public protests, the church said.
-
Winnipeggers asked to avoid West End area due to fire
Winnipeggers are being asked to avoid an area in the city’s West End due to a fire.
-
Manitoba health minister apologizes for breaking public health orders
Manitoba's health minister has apologized after appearing in a photo breaking the indoor mask mandate at an event over the weekend.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. First Nation refutes claims of forced COVID-19 vaccinations
A Saskatchewan First Nation is pushing back against baseless claims involving the community.
-
Pfizer officially requests Health Canada approval for kids' COVID-19 shot
Pfizer has asked Health Canada to approve the first COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11 years old. It was authorized for people at least 16 years old last December, and for kids between 12 and 15 in May.
-
Court hears Sask. woman killed newborn daughter in moment of anger
Details about how the actions of a Kindersley woman led to her child's death emerged at a sentencing in Saskatoon on Monday.
Vancouver
-
Trudeau visits Tk'emlúps te Secwe̓pemc to apologize for Truth and Reconciliation Day snub
The trip comes after the Prime Minister ignored a pair of invitations to join the community on Sept. 30, the country’s first ever National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
Experts caution numbers of fully-vaccinated in hospital present 'skewed' version of reality
Experts say to understand what the numbers actually mean about your risk of a breakthrough case that lands you in hospital, you have to look at rates within the population, rather than the raw data.
-
'It's been covered up': Explosive allegations in electrocution of B.C. woman
Troubling allegations of lies and a cover-up are emerging in the electrocution of a B.C. woman and her two dogs six years ago.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island adds 169 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths over weekend
There are currently 4,917 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 521 active cases in the Island Health region, according to the B.C. ministry of health.
-
Floatplane flips off Tofino, B.C.
Early reports indicate that everyone has been accounted for after a floatplane capsized in Tofino, B.C. on Monday afternoon.
-
B.C. shipyard embroiled in legal battle over New Zealand warship upgrades
A legal battle is brewing between two of Canada's largest defence contractors over upgrades to a pair of New Zealand navy warships in British Columbia.