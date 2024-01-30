Seven years after triple murder-suicide, Nova Scotia inquiry to release final report
Afghanistan war veteran Lionel Desmond calmly bought a semi-automatic rifle on Jan. 3, 2017, and later that day fatally shot his mother, wife and 10-year-old daughter before killing himself in the family's rural Nova Scotia home.
The killings in Upper Big Tracadie, N.S., stunned the province. Tough questions were immediately raised about how such an awful thing could happen.
And more than seven years later, a provincial fatality inquiry is set to release its final report into what happened and how a similar tragedy can be prevented.
With the passage of so much time, lawyer Adam Rodgers is worried the public and both the federal and provincial governments have lost interest in the inquiry's work.
"That really risks undermining the whole report," said Rodgers, who represents Desmond's estate and his sister Cassandra. "Justice delayed is justice denied. It's an old adage that is certainly true here."
In the days and weeks after the killings, the federal and provincial governments could not agree on who should lead an inquiry. Desmond's twin sisters, Cassandra and Chantel, then mounted a vocal campaign for action that included an appearance on Parliament Hill.
The provincial inquiry was finally announced in December 2017 -- almost a year later. Public hearings started in January 2020, but the proceedings in rural Guysborough, N.S., were suspended two months later when the COVID-19 pandemic was declared. An 11-month delay followed, and the hearings did not conclude until April 2022.
And there was yet another interruption in July of 2023 when the Nova Scotia government fired the presiding provincial court judge, Warren Zimmer, for taking too long to complete his final report.
On Wednesday, when Zimmer's replacement, provincial court Judge Paul Scovil, releases the long-awaited report, Canadians should pay attention, said Rodgers.
"The issues that the inquiry explored affect so many Canadians," he said in an interview Monday. "Anybody with a connection to the military is going to see the effects. It will talk about what happens when a soldier comes back from battle and has to reintegrate with their family and community -- and that's a very difficult process."
During public hearings, the inquiry learned Desmond had been diagnosed with severe PTSD and major depression in 2011 after he took part in two particularly violent tours in Afghanistan in 2007. He was medically released from the army in July 2015 after receiving four years of treatment in New Brunswick.
But Desmond was still a desperately ill man whose marriage was in trouble when he later left a residential treatment program in Montreal and returned home to eastern Nova Scotia in August 2016. Family and friends told the inquiry he did not get the help he needed.
Dr. Ian Slayter, who assessed the retired corporal in the fall of 2016, testified that Desmond was also suffering from a probable traumatic brain injury, possible attention deficit disorder and borderline delusions about his wife's fidelity.
The psychiatrist, who at the time was working at St. Martha's Regional Hospital in Antigonish, N.S., said Desmond told him his PTSD symptoms had been subsiding but his jealousy toward his wife, Shanna, had been getting worse.
Slayter also said he was worried Desmond was "falling through the cracks" because he had been receiving care through the federal Veterans Affairs Department when he was living in New Brunswick, but those services stopped when he moved to Nova Scotia.
That testimony proved pivotal to the inquiry.
The inquiry learned that during the four months before the killings, Desmond did not receive any therapeutic treatment. Instead, the federal Veterans Affairs Department, which was responsible for helping Desmond find mental-health services, was beset by delays and bureaucratic glitches.
During that crucial period, Desmond sought help from two local hospitals in eastern Nova Scotia, but the doctors he met were unable to get his federal health records.
On another front, the inquiry heard that as Desmond became increasingly paranoid about his wife's fidelity, he also became more controlling, though there was no evidence of physical abuse.
Three hours before Desmond killed his 31-year-old wife, their daughter, Aaliyah, and his 52-year-old mother, Brenda, Shanna Desmond sought information about how to get a peace bond, the inquiry heard.
Dr. Peter Jaffe, a psychologist at Western University in London, Ont., told the inquiry that Desmond presented 20 risk factors associated with domestic homicide, out of 41 factors developed by the Ontario Domestic Violence Death Review Committee.
As public hearings wrapped up in April 2022, lead counsel Allen Murray said the inquiry had heard repeatedly that "professionals may not have fully grasped the numerous red flags for the risk of serious domestic violence or domestic homicide."
Among other things, the inquiry's mandate includes determining if Desmond and his family had access to appropriate mental health and domestic violence intervention services.
As for Desmond's access to guns, the inquiry heard that his firearms licence was suspended in December 2015 after he was arrested in New Brunswick under the province's Mental Health Act.
The licence, however, was reinstated in May 2016 after a New Brunswick doctor signed a medical assessment form that declared his patient was "non-suicidal and stable."
At the time, Desmond was receiving treatment at a clinic in Fredericton, where staff later determined his mental state had become unstable, as he was plagued by intrusive thoughts that forced him to relive traumatic experiences he had endured in combat. As well, a psychiatrist at the clinic told the inquiry that the former rifleman suspected his wife of wasting money and plotting against him.
None of that information was shared with federal or provincial firearms officials, as the clinic was not required to do so.
In all, 69 witnesses testified during 53 days of hearings in Guysborough, N.S., and later in Port Hawkesbury, N.S., where the final report will be released.
The report will offer recommendations on how to prevent a similar tragedy, but it can't make any findings of criminal or civil liability -- and its recommendations are not binding.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2024.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Pakistani court sentences former Prime Minister Imran Khan to 10 years for revealing state secrets
A Pakistani court on Tuesday sentenced former Prime Minister Imran Khan and one of his party deputies to 10 years in prison each, after finding them guilty of revealing official secrets. The verdict drew swift criticism from Khan's followers.
Million dollar bidding war underway for hockey cards found in Sask. basement
An unopened case of 1979 hockey cards found in Regina has sparked a million dollar bidding war because it could hold as many as 20 Wayne Gretzky rookies.
Northern Ont. police extend search area for missing city councillor
Sudbury police are continuing their search for a missing city councillor.
'Recovering well': Elon Musk's Neuralink implants its first brain chip in human
The first human patient has received an implant from brain-chip startup Neuralink on Sunday and is recovering well, the company's billionaire founder Elon Musk said.
They fell in love on vacation but went their separate ways. Four years later, she sent him an email: 'Remember me?'
Gabriella Vagnoli and Dan Watling bonded in Scotland in 2002, but lost touch not long after. Four years later, Gabriella’s name popped up in Dan’s email inbox.
Provinces knew the deal when they signed on to $10-a-day child care: Liberal minister
Families Minister Jenna Sudds says provinces and territories signed $10-a-day child care agreements with the federal government with their 'eyes wide open,' and Ottawa now expects them to make the program work.
U.S. to receive gold medals in wake of figure skater Valieva's Olympic DQ
International Olympic officials have told counterparts in the United States that their figure skating team will receive gold medals now that Russian skater Kamila Valieva has been disqualified for doping at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.
Prisoners in the U.S. are part of a hidden workforce linked to hundreds of popular food brands
A hidden path to America’s dinner tables begins here, at an unlikely source – a former Southern slave plantation that is now the country’s largest maximum-security prison.
Watch as the world's largest cruise ship, the 'Icon of the Seas,' sets sail
The biggest cruise ship in the world set sail for the high seas on its maiden voyage over the weekend as onlookers watched with a fireworks show in the background. The departure was captured on stunning drone footage.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Police searching for two suspects, SUV allegedly involved in East York ATM explosion
Toronto police have released images of two men as well as an SUV they believe were involved in the attempted theft of an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) in East York over the weekend.
-
Leon's plans to build residential units on 40-acre plot of land in Toronto
Furniture retailer Leon’s says it is moving forward with plans to build thousands of residential units on land it owns in North York.
-
Man with life-threatening injuries after being pinned by car against building: Toronto police
A man in his 50s has critical injuries after being pinned between a vehicle and a building, Toronto police say.
Calgary
-
Parents receive notice their daycares will begin rolling closures Tuesday
Many Alberta parents received the unwelcome news Monday night that their daycares are planning to be part of a series of rolling closures starting Tuesday.
-
Cypress County councillor murdered by his ailing wife, court determines
Deborah Belyea was found guilty of Alfred Belyea's second-degree murder Monday in a Medicine Hat, Alta., courtroom.
-
Here's how Calgary's proposed residential rezoning plan would affect your property
The City of Calgary is looking for public input on its proposed rezoning plan that would see communities re-designated to allow for higher-density housing.
Montreal
-
Ceremony honours memory of men killed at Quebec City mosque, warns of rising hate
Seven years after the deadly attack on a Quebec City mosque, Boufeldja Benabdallah's voice broke as he spoke about the killing of six men who had come there just to pray.
-
3 dead after multi-vehicle crash on highway in Becancour, Que.
Three drivers have died after a fiery five-vehicle collision on a highway about 150 kilometres northeast of Montreal, provincial police say.
-
CDPQ Infra withdraws from plans to extend REM to Longueuil
CDPQ Infra confirmed Monday it is not going ahead with plans to extend the REM line to Longueuil.
Edmonton
-
Epcor issues mandatory ban on non-essential water use
Epcor issued a mandatory ban on non-essential water use for the Edmonton-area on Monday as a result of an issue at a treatment plant.
-
'I have nothing': Resident of Whyte Avenue apartment starting over after fire that put his mother in ICU
A man whose mother is in ICU after an apartment fire on Friday says she could be on oxygen for the rest of her life.
-
Potential lessons for Edmonton in Houston's success in reducing homeless population by 61%
Nearly 15 years since the city announced a 10-year plan to end homelessness, Homeward Trust recorded nearly 3,000 homeless people in Edmonton earlier this month.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. police extend search area for missing city councillor
Sudbury police are continuing their search for a missing city councillor.
-
Manitoulin Island woman charged in fatal Halloween crash
A 25-year-old woman from Manitoulin Island has been charged in a fatal crash that killed a senior last Halloween.
-
Two popular Manitoulin Island music festivals cancelled
Two popular annual Manitoulin Island music festivals are being shut down, organizers announced Monday morning on social media.
London
-
'Pure foolishness': Stranded kayakers hang on for 30 minutes in frigid, fast-moving water
The Bayham Fire Department (BFD) isn’t going to bother retrieving a stranded kayak along the banks of Big Otter Creek near Vienna, Ont. The vessel is wedged among debris along the bank of the creek as the result of being capsized Saturday afternoon.
-
Wait continues for more suspects involved in Canadian junior hockey alleged sexual assault case
The wait game continues at London Police Service (LPS) headquarters for other members of the 2018 World Junior hockey team who have been charged in an alleged sexual assault involving a woman.
-
St. Thomas police lay arson charges following apartment complex explosion
A 41 year old is facing multiple charges on Monday, including arson, after an explosion at an affordable housing complex left dozens of residents displaced.
Winnipeg
-
Second-degree murder charge laid in historic Manitoba homicide
A Vancouver man has been charged in connection with a nearly 17-year-old homicide investigation into the death of a Manitoba woman.
-
-
5-year-old boy dead after being hit by vehicle while tobogganing: Winkler police
A five-year-old boy has died after being hit by a vehicle while tobogganing in Winkler, Man.
Ottawa
-
Fraudsters use deepfake technology to turn CTV Ottawa story into scam video
On Jan. 16, CTV News Ottawa aired a story about a retired Ottawa couple that was scammed into using their line of credit to purchase cryptocurrency through a 'financial advisor'. Two weeks later, a fraudulent rendition of that story made with deepfake AI surfaced on Facebook.
-
Ottawa senior says he was denied a car rental because he was 'too old'
An Ottawa senior is warning his peers after he was declined a rental car for being too old and was denied a refund.
-
One man in critical condition after afternoon shooting
Ottawa paramedics say a man is in hospital in critical condition after being shot Monday afternoon.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. mass killer had 'child-like demeanour,' inquest hears
A, Indigenous elder who works in the correctional system told a Saskatchewan inquest that the man responsible for the worst mass stabbing in Canadian history had a 'child-like' demeanour.
-
Saskatoon parents say new shelter will be too close to school
Some parents are hoping to reverse a joint decision by the city and the province to open a 30-bed shelter in the Sutherland neighbourhood due to its proximity to an elementary school.
-
Sask. teachers announce full-day, rotating strikes
Teachers across Saskatchewan will walk off the job in a series of rotating one-day strikes.
Vancouver
-
'A fantastic run': Decades-old mural painted over in downtown Vancouver
A well-known six-storey mural, prominently displayed on the side of a downtown Vancouver building for more than three decades, has been painted over.
-
Debate intensifies over plan to share B.C. Crown land decisions with Indigenous representatives
The NDP government is planning some major changes to the way decisions are made when it comes to public land use in B.C.
-
Abbotsford still waiting for funding to protect against a flooding disaster
Anxious. That’s how some residents of Sumas Prairie in Abbotsford were feeling after fields began flooding Sunday and water started seeping into basements.
Regina
-
Fire at Regina recycling facility under control, no injuries reported
No one was injured in a fire in Regina's Eastview neighbourhood on Monday, according to an update from Regina Fire.
-
Sask. teachers announce full-day, rotating strikes
Teachers across Saskatchewan will walk off the job in a series of rotating one-day strikes.
-
Sask. mass killer had 'child-like demeanour,' inquest hears
A, Indigenous elder who works in the correctional system told a Saskatchewan inquest that the man responsible for the worst mass stabbing in Canadian history had a 'child-like' demeanour.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. heli-skiing company names pilot killed in crash
The pilot of the helicopter that went down in the remote backcountry outside Terrace, B.C., last Monday has been confirmed as one of the people killed in the crash.
-
Vancouver police ID victim, suspect in city's first homicide of 2024
A 39-year-old man is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with Vancouver's first homicide of 2024, according to police.
-
These 9 B.C. communities broke warm-weather records Sunday
Nine communities in B.C. saw their warmest Jan. 28 on record Sunday – with the mercury rising to nearly 15 C in one instance.