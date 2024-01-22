ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Long-delayed report from Lionel Desmond fatality inquiry to be released Jan. 31

    Shanna and Lionel Desmond hold their daughter Aaliyah in a photo from the Facebook page of Shanna Desmond. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Facebook Shanna and Lionel Desmond hold their daughter Aaliyah in a photo from the Facebook page of Shanna Desmond. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Facebook
    Share
    HALIFAX -

    The long-delayed inquiry report into an Afghanistan war veteran's decision to kill his family and himself in Nova Scotia will be released Jan. 31.

    The province's judiciary says the final report by Judge Paul Scovil on the Lionel Desmond fatality inquiry will be released at the courthouse in Port Hawkesbury, N.S.

    Nova Scotia's government called for an inquiry in February 2018, but it took nearly two more years for evidence to be heard and the COVID-19 pandemic caused more delays.

    In July, the province dismissed the judge who had presided over the inquiry, Warren Zimmer, and asked that a new judge be named to speed up delivery of the final report.

    The inquiry heard that Desmond was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after a violent tour of duty in Afghanistan but appeared to be falling through the cracks in the health-care system as he struggled to find help.

    On Jan. 3, 2017, Desmond used a semi-automatic rifle to kill his 31-year-old wife, Shanna; their 10-year-old daughter, Aaliyah; and his 52-year-old mother, Brenda, in the family's home in Upper Big Tracadie, N.S.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22, 2024.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What's left to accomplish under the Liberal-NDP pact keeping PM Trudeau in power?

    Heading into what could be a make-or-break year for the federal Liberal-NDP confidence-and-supply agreement, both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh are meeting with their teams this week to plot out their priorities for 2024. Looming over these planning sessions is their two-party pact and the outstanding promises within it.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News