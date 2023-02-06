Several Maritime schools closed after frigid weekend, hundreds without power in N.S.

Hundreds of Nova Scotians are without power Monday morning following frigid temperatures and high winds over the weekend.

The freezing temperatures broke cold weather records in all four Atlantic provinces Saturday, with temperatures feeling like -40 C to -50 C, before they went up significantly Sunday.

The cold snap caused frozen pipes and broken water lines across the region, displacing around a dozen people.

SCHOOLS

Power outages in Cape Breton have closed École Beau-Port in Arichat, N.S., and Pleasant Bay School in Pleasant Bay, N.S., Monday.

Several other schools in Nova Scotia are closed due to water and heating issues. A handful of schools in New Brunswick are also closed due to water issues.

Schools in Prince Edward Island are open.

Poor road conditions have delayed schools in Nova Scotia’s Pictou County from opening by two hours and Strait Regional Centre for Education buses are travelling on paved roads only, also due to road conditions.

POWER

More than 16,000 households and businesses were without power during Saturday’s extreme cold conditions.

By Sunday afternoon, more than 2,300 customers were without power in Nova Scotia and about 1,800 were in the dark in New Brunswick.

As of 7 a.m. Monday, that number went back up to 3,500 power customers in Nova Scotia. In New Brunswick, only 113 were without power.

There were no reported outages on Prince Edward Island.

By 11 a.m. Monday, that number increased slightly to five customers without electricity in P.E.I. and 159 in New Brunswick.

Meanwhile, the number of Nova Scotia Power customers without electricity dropped significantly to 651.

The majority of those without power in Nova Scotia are in Cape Breton, specifically in the Pleasant Bay and River Bourgeois areas. The majority of residents affected by a large outage in Sydney Monday morning have had their power restored.

According to the Nova Scotia Power outage map, the outages began early Monday morning due to high winds and damage to overhead equipment.

There are also several smaller outages reported across the mainland.

Restoration times vary across the province.

With files from The Canadian Press