Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued in New Brunswick

    A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued just before 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon for Queens County, Moncton and the southeast, and the Kennebecasis Valley/Kings County in New Brunswick.

    Thunderstorms have developed in the area which are slow moving and could bring rain amounts of 25 mm. The rain may come in the form of downpours which could reduce visibility and contribute to ponding water on surfaces.

    Conditions remain favourable for the development of isolated thunderstorms within the showery conditions present in New Brunswick Wednesday. There is also a lower chance of an isolated thunderstorm in parts of western/northern Nova Scotia and western Prince Edward Island.

    The thunderstorms are developing as a combination of daytime heating and a weak trough of low pressure. As we move through Wednesday evening the showers and thunderstorms are expected to weaken and end.

    The situation with thunderstorms can change quickly. You should have a source to monitor for the latest watches or warnings issued by Environment Canada. Those can be found anytime at www.weather.gc.ca.

    There are various websites and apps available to track the occurrence of lightning, including Environment Canada and www.blitzortung.org.

