Sextortion scams targeting young males on the rise: N.S. RCMP

The RCMP in Nova Scotia is warning the public of an increase in sextortion scams targeting young males in the province.

A news release from RCMP Tuesday says police have seen an increase in reports of money-motivated sextortion in recent months, specifically targeting males between the ages of 12 and 20.

Police say although everyone is at risk of financial sextortion, recent findings suggest that young males have represented the majority of cases in the last year. According to Canada's tip line – Cybertip.ca – 91 per cent of sextortion incidents affected boys.

"It is important to remember that while boys represent the majority of reported victims, anyone can be victimized," reads the news release. "Also remember that you are not alone – if this has happened to you, there is help and there is life after images."

Source: Nova Scotia RCMP

What is sextortion

Sextortion, which is a form of blackmail, is when someone online threatens to send a sexual image or video of you to other people if you don't pay them or provide more sexual content.

Police say it typically happens when the victim is tricked into believing they are talking to a female online.

According to police, this contact often occurs on Instagram and then moves to Snapchat, with the offender often saying their microphone does not work so they can only use the chat function. Police say these conversations can last for 20 minutes to several hours.

"The victim is convinced to exchange sexual content such as photos, videos, and livestream" says RCMP.

"The offender will then threaten to share the material publicly and/or with the victim’s friends and family, unless they comply with demands, which can include sending more explicit content or money."

How to prevent sextortion

The RCMP is encouraging caregivers to speak to youths about how to prevent sextortion, including:

do not accept social media friend requests from strangers

avoid sharing intimate images and videos online

keep electronic devices out of bedrooms at bedtime

monitor online activities

Reporting sextortion

Anyone who believes they are a victim of sextortion should reach out to a trusted adult or the police, and take the following steps:

do not comply with any threats

stop talking to them and screenshot the messages

never pay money or send additional images or videos

delete and block the offender

report to www.cybertip.ca and report to your local police

"Remember, even though sextortion is committed virtually, it has a profound effect. Victims can feel alone, ashamed, scared, and sometimes desperate – to the point where they can harm themselves," reads the RCMP's news release.

Supports and more information can be found online.

