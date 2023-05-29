Shelburne County wildfire out of control, about 1,500 evacuated

Roughly 450 homes have been evacuated in Shelburne County as a wildfire burns out of control over thousands of hectares.

Cpl. Chris Marshall with the RCMP estimates between 1,200-1,500 people have been evacuated. He says that number is expected to grow.

The fire near Barrington, N.S., is estimated at more than 6,200 hectares, Scott Tingley, a manager with the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables, told CTV News.

“It’s likely that a measured size would be a little bit bigger and we do expect it to continue to grow today,” said Tingley.

He says 40 department staff and an equal number of volunteer firefighters are on site.

“We’ve got two helicopters, we have one of the Newfoundland waterbombers,” said Tingley. “We’ve also got heavy equipment from some of the local contractors giving us a hand on that one as well.”

Hot and windy conditions are adding to the challenge, said Tingley.

“Folks are working really hard, they are doing a great job, but it is a large fire.”

Smoke from a wildfire in Shelburne County, Nova Scotia, on May 29, 2023. (Valentine Nkengbeza/CTV)

Several homes have burned and others are at risk, he said.

The Canadian Red Cross is operating two comfort centres in the area, including the Shelburne Fire Hall in Shelburne and the Barrington Municipal Building in Barrington.

Smoke from wildfire is seen in the distance at the waterfront in Shelburne, N.S. (Jonathan MacInnis/CTV)

