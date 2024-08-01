Shooting at Africville reunion highlights gun violence in Halifax
It’s been almost a week since two gunmen exchanged shots into an open crowd during the annual Africville reunion Saturday night. Since then, the incident has highlighted concerns around gun violence in Halifax.
“Anytime we see violence within our community that puts the general public at risk, it’s a serious concern and it’s a priority for us,” said John MacLeod, public information officer with Halifax Regional Police.
A teenager remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries following the incident. An online fundraiser identifies her as, Crishiya Carvery. She and four other young people were hit by the gunfire.
While gun violence in Nova Scotia has not seen a significant increase, it has not decreased either. So far this year, Halifax police have seized 187 illegal firearms.
Public Safety Analyst Chris Lewis said laws, border security, and society all play a role in gun violence.
“Guns and gangs are more attractive to some individuals than trying to secure a job in mainstream society,” explained Lewis. “And the courts aren’t taking this serious. People are being let out on bail that have violent pasts and continue to commit violent acts when they’re out on bail. Of course there’s also the issue of steady flow of hand guns from the United States to Canada.”
Nova Scotia Justice Minister Barbara Adams said the province has concerns, but there are programs and initiatives that help address gun violence.
“There are guns against violence programs, as well as the buy back program the federal government has, and the crime prevention gun program that we have in the province.”
However, Lewis said until laws, border security, and society improve, this will continue to be an issue.
“If we don’t stem that, no gun buy back program, licensing programs and all the things that Canada has the strongest framework, none of those can work because guns are coming in the hands of criminals from American sources and it’s going to continue.”
He said he is skeptical about the effectiveness of some programs as well.
“They’re not going to say, ‘OK, I’m going to give up my gun, I’ll get $150 and work at McDonalds.’ That’s not going to happen.”
As Halifax grapples with this ongoing issue, a 17-year old girl is in hospital recovering from the violent act, at what was supposed to be a celebration.
