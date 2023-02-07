Shooting death of man in Dartmouth ruled a homicide, victim identified

The shooting death of a man in Dartmouth, N.S., over the weekend has been ruled a homicide and the victim has been identified.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a shooting on Lahey Road around 11:20 p.m. Saturday.

When they arrived on scene, police say they found a man who had been shot outside of a home.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have now identified him as 36-year-old Nathaniel Maurice Brown.

The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service conducted an autopsy Monday and his death has been ruled a homicide.

Investigators do not believe the shooting was a random act.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about Brown’s murder, video from the area, or who has not yet spoken with police, to call them at 902-490-5020.

Police continue to investigate.