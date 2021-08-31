GRAFTON, N.S. -- From apple orchards to hotels, the CEO of the Halifax Chamber of Commerce says it is clear there are labour shortages in the region and across Canada.

"I'm hearing of shortages right across the across the country," said Patrick Sullivan, CEO of Halifax Chamber of Commerce. "Particularly in hospitality and tourism."

According to Sullivan, many hospitality sector workers were laid off during the COVID-19 pandemic – making difficult to get them back.

"Those staff may have gone to school, they may have gone to other industries that were not as impacted by the pandemic," explained Sullivan.

Those at Cap Farms Inc. – an apple orchard in Grafton, N.S. – say although there's no shortage of apples on the grounds, there is a shortage of people to pick them.

"Big shortage of labour, yes. Huge," said Janet Chappel with Cap Farms Inc.

Chappel says her family business normally relies on temporary foreign workers because locals aren't applying. But even with foreign workers, Chappel says there seems to be fewer.

"You cannot pick a hundred acres of apples with nine people. It just can’t happen," said Chappel. "And we can’t delay our crop. It’s not like we can say, 'Hey, we don’t have enough people. Put this on hold.' We don’t have that option."

Chappel believes one solution for the future is to have government help coordinate logistics.

"Like, helping us get them here into the province so that we can continue operating. Every farmer would tell you the same thing. They’re having a hard time getting their foreign labour into the country," said Chappel.

If local labourers approach them for work, Chappel says she would happily welcome them – adding work would begin on Sept. 20.

In Dartmouth, N.S., the executive director of that urban community says he doesn't believe CERB is to blame for the job vacancies. He says the pandemic served as a big reset in the economy.

"So, there was a lot of people that were experienced in the hospitality industry and then the shutdown caused them to rethink their own futures, their own careers," said Tim Rissesco, executive director with Downtown Dartmouth Business Commission.

Rissesco says one way to bring back workers is by raising wages – something he has been seeing in the Dartmouth area.

"The wages are going up. They’re starting to think about starting at $15 or more for folks in the service sector, so hopefully the market place will correct itself over the next few weeks," said Rissesco.