    • Shots fired at vehicle stopped in Dartmouth intersection: police

    A Halifax Regional Police vehicle is pictured in an undated file photo. (Paul DeWitt/CTV Atlantic) A Halifax Regional Police vehicle is pictured in an undated file photo. (Paul DeWitt/CTV Atlantic)
    Police say they are investigating after a vehicle was shot at in the Burnside area of Dartmouth, N.S., over the weekend.

    Halifax Regional Police received a report of a shooting in the area of Burnside Drive and Commodore Drive around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

    Police say a vehicle was stopped at the intersection when it was fired at by suspects in a passing vehicle.

    “A number of rounds” hit the vehicle, according to a Halifax Regional Police news release.

    No injuries were reported.

    Police describe the suspect vehicle as a black four-door sedan with tinted windows and a lowered suspension.

    Investigators are asking anyone with information, or video from the area, to call 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

