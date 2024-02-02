ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Shubenacadie Sam predicts an early spring on Groundhog Day

    Shubenacadie Sam and her mascot are pictured at Shubenacadie Wildlife Park in Shubenacadie, N.S., on Feb. 2, 2024. (George Reeves/CTV Atlantic) Shubenacadie Sam and her mascot are pictured at Shubenacadie Wildlife Park in Shubenacadie, N.S., on Feb. 2, 2024. (George Reeves/CTV Atlantic)
    Nova Scotia's Shubenacadie Sam made her annual Groundhog Day prediction Friday morning and said Maritimers can expect an early spring.

    Shubenacadie Sam took several minutes to emerge from her burrow at Shubenacadie Wildlife Park in Shubenacadie, N.S., and did not see her shadow.

    She then immediately ran into nearby Christmas trees and hid from the crowd.

    Last year, Sam saw her shadow, which folklore says means six more weeks of winter.

    Sam is the first groundhog in North America to make a prediction, about an hour before other groundhogs in Ontario and the eastern United States.

