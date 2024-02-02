ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Shubenacadie Sam to make 2024 Groundhog Day prediction

    Shubenacadie Sam looks around after emerging from their burrow at the wildlife park in Shubenacadie, N.S., on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan Shubenacadie Sam looks around after emerging from their burrow at the wildlife park in Shubenacadie, N.S., on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
    Share

    Nova Scotia's Shubenacadie Sam will make her annual Groundhog Day prediction Friday morning.

    Shubenacadie Sam will emerge from her burrow at 8 a.m.

    Folklore says, if Sam sees her shadow, winter will last six more weeks. No shadow is a sign of an early spring.

    Sam saw her shadow last year and predicted six more weeks of winter.

    People can watch the prognosticating groundhog’s forecast in person at Shubenacadie Wildlife Park in Shubenacadie, N.S. It will also be livestreamed on the park's Facebook page and on CTVNewsAtlantic.ca.

    Sam is the first groundhog in North America to make a prediction, about an hour before other groundhogs in Ontario and the eastern United States.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News