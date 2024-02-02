Shubenacadie Sam to make 2024 Groundhog Day prediction

Nova Scotia's Shubenacadie Sam will make her annual Groundhog Day prediction Friday morning.

Shubenacadie Sam will emerge from her burrow at 8 a.m.

Folklore says, if Sam sees her shadow, winter will last six more weeks. No shadow is a sign of an early spring.

Sam saw her shadow last year and predicted six more weeks of winter.

People can watch the prognosticating groundhog’s forecast in person at Shubenacadie Wildlife Park in Shubenacadie, N.S. It will also be livestreamed on the park's Facebook page and on CTVNewsAtlantic.ca.

Sam is the first groundhog in North America to make a prediction, about an hour before other groundhogs in Ontario and the eastern United States.