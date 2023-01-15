Signs of support, solidarity for Ukraine flood Moncton City Hall grounds

The grounds outside of Moncton City Hall swept with yellow and blue as several people showed their support for Ukraine Sunday afternoon.

The peaceful rally comes after Russia targeted the southeastern city of Dnipro, leaving several Ukrainians wounded and killed.

"This was not a planned event but rather a spontaneous one following the harrowing news," said the Ukrainian club of Moncton, in a release.

About 50 people were in attendance by 12:30 p.m., many with meaningful signs and waving flags.

In the release, officials with the Ukrainian club of Moncton said their goal with the protest was to show solidarity to those who remain in Ukraine.

"Gathering the community to bring the awareness to war in Ukraine seems the least we can do to show solidarity with people in our homeland.

The rally is scheduled to wrap early Sunday afternoon.