Singer-Songwriter Aaron Goodvin says ‘thank you’ to Atlantic Canadians with east coast tour

    Aaron Goodvin’s busy schedule brought him to Halifax twice this week.

    “It’s like our home base this week basically,” Goodvin said. “We’ve got four shows out here. We played two already. One in Halifax, one in St. John’s not last night but the night before.”

    CTV’s Katie Kelly caught up with Goodvin in transit at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport where he was collecting his bags before travelling to Charlottetown for a show on Friday night. His last stop in the Atlantic Provinces on his current tour will be Saturday night in Moncton, N.B.

    The Canadian-American country music singer and songwriter said his favourite part of the east coast is the people. He said they’ve really taken ownership of one of his hit singles.

    “I had a big hit, ‘Lonely Drum.’” Goodvin said. “Even the guy at the Air Canada counter this morning was like, ‘I know lonely drum, it’s my favourite song.’”

    Goodvin said he’s never been able to play for his fans in the region and say thank you.

    Goodvin is pushing another single while he’s here. “You’re Time to Stay” is about the singer’s personal struggle with alcohol. He says it contains a message a lot of people need to hear.

    “It got down to the point where I was about to pretty much lose everything,” Goodvin said.

    Goodvin said he’s been very happy with the tour, and he expects to back, with his band, a lot more.

