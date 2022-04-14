SIRT clears Cape Breton police officers after allegations of missing money

Nova Scotia's police watchdog has cleared members of the Cape Breton Regional Police regarding an investigation into an allegation of missing money.

In a news release Thursday, the province's independent Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) says they were contacted by a member of the public in the summer of 2019 alleging officers with the police department seized a quantity of money from them in 2018 that was greater than the officers reported.

SIRT began the investigation into the matter that day.

Following the investigation, which took 31 months to complete, SIRT says it determined there were no reasonable or probable grounds to believe that any of the officers involved committed a criminal offence.

SIRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing.