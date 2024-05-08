ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • SiRT investigating after man allegedly injured during arrest in Bathurst, N.B.

    The SiRT logo is seen in an undated file photo. The SiRT logo is seen in an undated file photo.
    Share

    The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) is investigating after a man was allegedly injured during an arrest in Bathurst, N.B., two years ago.

    Police responded to a call about a person in distress at a home on July 23, 2022.

    A Wednesday news release from SiRT says an altercation then took place between a man and police officers.

    The man was arrested and admitted to hospital with a broken arm, according to the release.

    SiRT says it was contacted by a member of the public on March 22 of this year about the incident and is now investigating.

    The team is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION What King Charles' schedule being too 'full' to accommodate son suggests

    Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has made headlines with his recent arrival in the U.K., this time to celebrate all things Invictus. But upon the prince landing in the U.K., we have already had confirmation that King Charles III won't have time to see his youngest son during his brief visit.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News