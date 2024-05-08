SiRT investigating after man allegedly injured during arrest in Bathurst, N.B.

The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) is investigating after a man was allegedly injured during an arrest in Bathurst, N.B., two years ago.

Police responded to a call about a person in distress at a home on July 23, 2022.

A Wednesday news release from SiRT says an altercation then took place between a man and police officers.

The man was arrested and admitted to hospital with a broken arm, according to the release.

SiRT says it was contacted by a member of the public on March 22 of this year about the incident and is now investigating.

The team is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

