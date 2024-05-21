ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • SiRT investigating after man seriously injured during 'interaction' with RCMP

    The SiRT logo is seen in an undated file photo. The SiRT logo is seen in an undated file photo.
    Nova Scotia's police watchdog is investigating after a man was seriously injured during an "interaction" with Lunenburg District RCMP.

    On Thursday, three police officers responded to a home in Lunenburg, N.S., in connection with an alleged armed man who was in distress and causing damage to his property.

    When officers arrived, a male had caused serious injuries to himself and continued this behaviour, according to a news release from SiRT Tuesday.

    The male, who SiRT says was in an agitated state, allegedly threw an object at one of the officers, resulting in the officer discharging his taser.

    SiRT says the male was arrested.

    The man was taken to hospital, where SiRT says he remains.

    "Due to the serious injuries sustained by the male, the SiRT has assumed responsibility for this investigation," read SiRT's news release.

    SiRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing.

