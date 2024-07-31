Small fire causes big concern for Moncton neighbourhood residents

It may not have taken firefighters long to extinguish, but residents in the Lewisville neighbourhood of Moncton, N.B., are very concerned.

Members of the Moncton Fire Department responded to a small fire under a bridge on Mill Street around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Moncton Fire Department Platoon Chief Mike Lake said firefighters put it out “almost immediately.”

However, it’s still worrisome to Lewisville resident John Cormier.

“It's very dry out there now. We haven't had rain for a long, long time. If the woods catch on fire it's just going to spread like wildfire,” said Cormier.

What's also concerning to Cormier and some of his neighbours is exactly where the fire took place.

It may have been under a bridge, but the AIM Recycling scrapyard is just up the street and several homes are nearby, including Cormier’s.

“I mean, it's only a few yards away and AIM is up the brook and if the woods catches on fire, the whole neighbourhood of Lewisville over here, well Moncton, is going to be in trouble,” said Cormier.

Lewisville, N.B., resident John Cormier is pictured. (CTV Atlantic/Derek Haggett)

Monique Bernard took videos of the fire and sent an email to the City of Moncton requesting 24/7 security walkers for the area and the nearby trail system.

In an email to CTV News, city spokesperson Isabelle LeBlanc said its bylaw department has no file of a homeless encampment at the location under the bridge, but they are following up at the site.

LeBlanc said the city monitors the entire city and responds to calls reported in.

“Offering 24/7 surveillance in one specific area only is not something that is being considered at this time,” said LeBlanc.

Lake said they have been responding to a lot of fires at homeless encampments this summer and it's now part of their daily routine.

“Now, we consider it more of our job, but the fact of the matter is that it is on the upswing and it does take part of our resources to put the fires out,” said Lake.

The platoon chief said homeless encampments are all around the city and sometimes they can be there for quite some time before anyone notices.

“The fires don't follow any particular pattern,” said Lake. “There are some deeper in the woods or some near the edge of trails. And then there are some in between houses provided there is enough cover.”

That's too close for comfort for Cormier and Bernard.

