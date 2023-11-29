ATLANTIC
    • Small fire closes Sussex Regional High School for the day

    Sussex Regional High School in Sussex, N.B., is pictured. (Source: sussex.ca) Sussex Regional High School in Sussex, N.B., is pictured. (Source: sussex.ca)

    A small fire at Sussex Regional High School in Sussex, N.B., Wednesday morning lead to the school being shut down for the day.

    The fire broke out during routine roof maintenance Wednesday morning and was quickly put out. However, the smell of smoke filled the building, leading to the decision to dismiss students for the day.

    Students were relocated to the 8th Hussars Sports Centre where buses were arranged to bring students back home.

    The school is expected to reopen Thursday.

