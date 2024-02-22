ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Snow and ice pellets to impact eastern Nova Scotia Thursday afternoon and evening

    A pedestrian walks through traffic during a winter storm in Halifax on Monday, February 13, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese A pedestrian walks through traffic during a winter storm in Halifax on Monday, February 13, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
    Share

    An area of low pressure over the Atlantic is catching eastern areas of Nova Scotia with some bands of snow Thursday afternoon. Reports from Spanish Ship Bay, Guysborough County have the snow falling at a high enough rate to reduce visibility.

    Snow building into eastern areas of Nova Scotia off of the Atlantic ocean.

    The snow is expected to continue into Thursday evening before clearing. The snow may also mix or turn over to ice pellets moving into the evening.

    The most snow is expected from coastal Guysborough County, Richmond County, and Cape Breton County. Those areas could see as little as 5 to 10 cm if ice pellets mix with the snow, to as much as 10 to 15 cm if it remains mostly as snow. If travelling through these areas on Thursday, be aware that visibility is likely to be reduced and roads likely to be snow covered.

    Possible snow through Thursday afternoon and evening.

    Victoria County, Antigonish County, and eastern Halifax County with snow amounts of 5 to 10 cm. Lighter snow or flurries could bring snow amounts of trace to 5 cm for Inverness County, Pictou County, and the Halifax area.

    More to come.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING OPP announce largest gun bust in province's history

    Ontario Provincial Police say a joint investigation with authorities in the United States has led to the largest bust of handguns and assault-style rifles in the province’s history.

    Russia's Putin says Biden's 'crazy SOB' comment was rude

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he believed U.S. President Joe Biden had called him a 'crazy SOB' in reaction to a Putin comment last week saying he would rather have Biden as president than Donald Trump.

    opinion

    opinion 5 reasons not to invest in mutual funds

    Traditionally, mutual funds have stood as a go-to investment strategy for those looking to grow their wealth without the effort of stock-picking. But financial columnist Christopher Liew outlines some reasons why mutual funds often aren’t the golden ticket they're made out to be, especially in Canada.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News