Snow and ice pellets to impact eastern Nova Scotia Thursday afternoon and evening

An area of low pressure over the Atlantic is catching eastern areas of Nova Scotia with some bands of snow Thursday afternoon. Reports from Spanish Ship Bay, Guysborough County have the snow falling at a high enough rate to reduce visibility.

Snow building into eastern areas of Nova Scotia off of the Atlantic ocean.

The snow is expected to continue into Thursday evening before clearing. The snow may also mix or turn over to ice pellets moving into the evening.

The most snow is expected from coastal Guysborough County, Richmond County, and Cape Breton County. Those areas could see as little as 5 to 10 cm if ice pellets mix with the snow, to as much as 10 to 15 cm if it remains mostly as snow. If travelling through these areas on Thursday, be aware that visibility is likely to be reduced and roads likely to be snow covered.

Possible snow through Thursday afternoon and evening.

Victoria County, Antigonish County, and eastern Halifax County with snow amounts of 5 to 10 cm. Lighter snow or flurries could bring snow amounts of trace to 5 cm for Inverness County, Pictou County, and the Halifax area.

More to come.