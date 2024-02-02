Snowstorm could bring deep snow to parts of the Maritimes this weekend
A complex but long-duration snowfall will pile up snow for parts of the Maritimes through the weekend into the start of next week.
SETUP
A low pressure system passing across the Maritimes on Friday will stall to the south of Sable Island on Saturday. The system will strengthen into an ocean storm which will then meander just off the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia through the weekend. Finally on Monday the storm will move north and east past the Avalon Peninsula of Newfoundland.
The stall in the storm will bring a prolonged snowfall to parts of the Maritimes through the weekend and into Monday. Moisture will wrap around the storm into colder air held in place by a gusty north and northeast wind, producing the snow.
A stalled storm off the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia this weekend wraps snow back into the Maritimes.
SATURDAY
The most persistent and steadiest snow Friday night and Saturday will be in Lunenburg County and east across Nova Scotia and Queens County and east across Prince Edward Island. A generally light and more intermittent snow in the southwest of Nova Scotia, Kings County P.E.I., and the southeast corner of New Brunswick including Moncton.
The snow will be accompanied by a north and northeast wind with gusts of 30 to 60 kilometres per hour. While below warning criteria, it will be enough to get the snow blowing or drifting, especially for areas in the steadier snowfall. Expect some periods of reduced visibility.
By Saturday night snow totals in eastern areas of Nova Scotia could range between 20 and 40 cm, and 10 to 20 cm for Charlottetown and east in PEI as well as for central areas of Nova Scotia, including Halifax. Snow will almost assuredly be covering the roads in those areas at times creating slippery conditions and difficult driving.
Possible snow Friday night until Saturday night.
SUNDAY
After what may be a brief lull or break Saturday night, another round of steady snow returns Sunday. Once again it looks like eastern Prince Edward Island and eastern areas of Nova Scotia will see the heaviest and most persistent snow. A more intermittent snow for eastern New Brunswick and southwestern Nova Scotia.
The wind will continue out of the north and northeast with gusts 30 to 60 kilometres and hour. Further periods of blowing and drifting snow should be expected.
From Saturday night to Sunday night an additional 20 to 40 cm may fall across parts of eastern Nova Scotia including Cape Breton. An additional 10 to 20 cm for parts of northern and central Nova Scotia once again including the Halifax area. An additional 10 to 20 cm possible Charlottetown and east in Prince Edward Island. 5 to 10 cm for Moncton and the southeast of New Brunswick.
Possible snow Friday night until Saturday night.
TOTALS
Eastern areas of Nova Scotia including parts of the North Shore, Eastern Shore, and Cape Breton continue to look like the bullseye for the highest snow amounts. Totals Friday night through Sunday night could reach 60 to 80 cm for some areas. That is near or more than two feet of snow. That snow comes over the course of a few days but is still quite a bit to contend with. Queens and Kings County in Prince Edward Island could see possible totals of 20 to 40 cm Friday night through Sunday night. Similar snow amounts possible for Cumberland, Colchester, Hants and Halifax counties in Nova Scotia.
Snowfall Warnings have been issued for central and eastern areas of Nova Scotia. The warnings call for possible snow amounts of 30-to-80 or more centimetres Friday night until Monday. Special Weather Statements extend across much of the remainder of Nova Scotia with possible totals of 20-to-40 centimetres. A Special Weather Statement is also in place for Queens and Kings Counties, P.E.I., for possible weekend snow totals of 20-to-40 centimetres.
The heaviest snow through the weekend is most likely across the eastern half of Nova Scotia and the eastern half of Prince Edward Island. Additional snow is likely Sunday night and Monday.
There may be additional snow to come with the setup on Monday. A stalling weather system is one of the least well-handled scenarios by weather forecast models. There remains a high degree of uncertainty and the potential for significant change in how much snow can be expected where through the weekend. Regardless the risk is enough that if you are in Nova Scotia and P.E.I. you may want to consider changing or postponing plans that involve road travel depending on the conditions. You will want to continue to monitor the forecast this weekend and any further weather alerts issued by Environment Canada.
I’ll have updates, timelines, and regional weather conditions on CTV News Atlantic programming.
