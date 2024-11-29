Some closures, power outages in the Maritimes with first storm of the winter season

Parts of the Maritimes are experiencing their first winter storm on Friday as a messy weather system moves north from the eastern U.S.

Several weather warnings remain in place with school closures in parts of all three provinces.

Weather Warnings

In Nova Scotia, a wind warning remains in effect for parts of Cape Breton. Maximum southeasterly wind gusts could reach as high as 140 km/h in Inverness County from Margaree Harbour to Bay St. Lawrence. Drivers are advised to be prepared to adjust with changing road conditions.

Schools

New Brunswick saw closures in two school districts due to weather conditions Friday. School bus delays are expected in the Anglophone East district which includes Moncton, but regular classes are scheduled.

In Nova Scotia, classes are cancelled at École NDA in Cheticamp. Several bus routes are cancelled in Strait Regional Centre for Education in the northeast of the province.

All classes in the Westisle family of schools in P.E.I. are closed.

Government Closures

There are no government closures for any of the three Maritime provinces Friday.

Health

In New Brunswick, Blackville Health Centre, the Chipman Health Centre, the Orormocto Health Centre, the Stanley Health Centre and the Boiestown Health Centre are closed due to power outages.

No closures are reported for Nova Scotia or Prince Edward Island.

Travel

Due to adverse weather conditions, Marine Atlantic has rescheduled ferries sailing between North Sydney and Port Aux Pasques Friday night until Saturday.

Weather services say windy conditions on the Confederation Bridge could restrict travel.

Power

A representative from NB Power confirmed power outages throughout the province Friday as a result of the storm. They said road conditions were slowing restoration but crews would continue to work as long as conditions remain safe. As of 11 a.m., NB Power was reporting 455 outages affecting 34,189 customers.

NS Power was reporting 23 outages affecting 99 customers, as of 11 a.m.

As of 11 a.m., Maritime Electric was reporting 5 customers without power in P.E.I.

Canada Post Service

Canada Post workers remain on strike.