    Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations

    School buses are seen at the Department of Transportation bus depot on Toombs Street in Moncton, N.B., on Jan. 24, 2023. (Derek Haggett/CTV Atlantic)
    Nova Scotia

    CSAP: Classes cancelled at NDA school in Cheticamp.

    Strait Regional Centre for Education: Bus Routes 130, 131, 132 and 133 are cancelled due to high winds.

    New Brunswick

    Anglophone School District West ASD-W: Schools in zones 2-9 are closed.

    ASD-North: Schools in Bathurst, Miramichi and Rexton area are closed.

    AnglophoneEast: School buses are delayed one hour. Schools are open are regularly scheduled times.

    Prince Edward Island

    Public Schools Branch PEI: All classes in the Westisle family of schools are on a one hour delay.

