FREDERICTON -- About eight homes in Sussex Corner, N.B., have suffered minor flooding after Trout Creek unexpectedly spilled its banks.

Geoffrey Downey, a spokesman for New Brunswick's Emergency Measures Organization, said at least one home had more than a foot of water in the basement.

The flooding in the community about 120 kilometres east of Fredericton follows warm temperatures and heavy rain that lashed the province on Monday.

Downey said there was less rain than expected, and at this point there are no ice jams in the St. John River, so only a few locations are expected to reach flood stage this week.

Those are the communities of St-Hilaire, near Edmundston in the province's north, and Gagetown, east of Fredericton.

"For the short term it appears to be returning to the perfect kind of weather that we want -- just above freezing during the day and back below freezing at night, and no rain. As long as we can keep those conditions, we should be all right," Downey said.

Downey said there is about 50 centimetres of snow in the north of the province that still needs to melt.

"Aside from yesterday's rain, we've been getting really favourable weather, but that can turn on a dime. We are asking people to remain informed," he said.

"Families who have had to evacuate in the past, still might. So they need an evacuation plan and need to sustain their needs for a minimum of 72 hours."

Floodwaters reached historic levels along the St. John River system the past two years prompting residents to flee their homes and causing extensive damage and road closures.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2020.