MONCTON, N.B. -- Almost one month after New Brunswick moved into the Green phase of its COVID-19 reopening plan, the idea of mandating vaccines for some organizations in the province is starting to become a reality.

Public health identified 10 new cases of the virus on Wednesday, bringing the total number of active infections to 164.

As of Wednesday, Moncton still had the majority of cases, with 92 active infections.

Moncton's mayor is strongly encouraging people to get fully vaccinated in order to prevent further spread of the virus.

"We want to stay in Green and we don't want to go back to Yellow or Orange, then I think we have to act responsible," said Dawn Arnold, Moncton's mayor. "You know, wearing masks if we can't safety distance, this may be a part of our lives for the next little bit."

Green Party Leader David Coon has been calling for a mask mandate to be brought back for indoor spaces since the active cases began climbing in the province.

"Most people are spending a lot of time outdoors. As we move into the fall where more people spend time indoors with less adequate ventilation, this is an airborne virus and the case numbers are going to rise even more significantly as a result."

Beginning Sept. 1, the Fredericton Chamber of Commerce announced it will begin requiring mandatory vaccinations at its events.

"Those attending in-person events (must) attest to their double vaccination status and that would be with a Health Canada approved vaccination, at least 14 days prior to the event," said Krista Ross, the CEO of the Fredericton Chamber of Commerce.

Ross says those planning to attend events will have to show proof of vaccination while signing up on their website, unless they have a medical exemption.

As of Wednesday, 71.4 per cent of New Brunswick's eligible population has been fully vaccinated for COVID-19.